ASEAN Food Security Alliance Achieves P30 Billion Investment in 30 Joint Ventures

The ASEAN Food Security Alliance secured 30 joint ventures worth P30 billion, promising 30,000 jobs across the region and paving the way for the 2026 ASEAN Business and Investment Summit in Parañaque.

In a landmark announcement, the ASEAN Food Security Alliance (AFSA), a legacy program of the ASEAN Business Advisory Council Philippines, has closed agreements with 30 strategic joint ventures totaling P30 billion in investment. The collaborations are expected to create 30,000 direct and indirect jobs throughout the ASEAN agricultural value chain.

Strategic Partnerships and Investment Scale

AFSA's core model pairs large agribusinesses with smallholder farmers to provide reliable inputs, technology, finance, and market access. The 2023 launch of the inclusive framework spurred formal agreements with ASEAN counterpart councils in Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand. Each partnership follows a three‑pillar structure: agribusiness joint ventures, technology transfer, and policy harmonisation.

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Proof‑of‑Concept Success Stories

Three commodity champions demonstrated the model's viability. In Mindanao, Bryan Thomas, CEO of Sytengral Global Solutions, partnered with coconut communities, turning a low‑margin crop into a stable income source. In Bicol, Jun Ocol of Agrabah PH improved seaweed farming through better cultivation, infrastructure, and secured buyers, mitigating typhoon and price risks. Meanwhile, James Amparo of Yovel East Agriventures enhanced rice and high‑value crop productivity across Luzon and Mindanao by offering mechanization and market links.

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Impact on Regional Food Security and Future Events

These success stories provided a proven template that guided AFSA to expand its network to 30 linked ventures. The initiative is a key prelude to the ASEAN Business and Investment Summit scheduled for November 14‑15, 2026, at Solaire Resort in Parañaque, chaired by Joey Concepcion. The summit will showcase these investments as a model for inclusive economic growth and a strategic pathway to eradicate generational rural poverty across the region.