ASEAN Finalizes Landmark Digital Economy Framework Agreement to Boost Regional Digital Growth

ASEAN has completed negotiations for the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA), a comprehensive pact designed to accelerate digital transformation, reduce trade barriers, and potentially double the region's digital economy to $2 trillion by 2030. The agreement covers digital trade, data governance, cybersecurity, AI, and more, aiming to foster an inclusive, secure, and interoperable digital ecosystem across Southeast Asia.

The Association of Southeast Asia n Nations ( ASEAN ) has successfully concluded negotiations for the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement ( DEFA ), a landmark regional pact aimed at accelerating digital transformation and potentially doubling the value of the bloc's digital economy by 2030.

The announcement was made following the second meeting of the 57th ASEAN Senior Economic Officials Meeting (SEOM) held in Manila from Wednesday, May 27, to Friday, May 29, 2026. All outstanding negotiating issues were resolved, marking the completion of ASEAN's first comprehensive region-wide digital economy agreement. The agreement is designed to support ASEAN's vision of building a digitally integrated, secure, interoperable, and inclusive regional economy.

This milestone follows directives from the 27th ASEAN Economic Community Council Meeting in Cebu on May 7, where economic ministers instructed senior officials to finalize the deal. The DEFA establishes a regional framework encompassing critical areas of the digital economy, including digital trade, cross-border e-commerce, data governance and privacy, digital identity systems, electronic payments, cybersecurity cooperation, competition policy, artificial intelligence, and digital talent mobility.

Officials emphasize that the agreement extends beyond a traditional digital trade pact; it seeks to make participation in the digital economy easier, safer, and more seamless for businesses and consumers across Southeast Asia. It also builds upon existing ASEAN digital integration initiatives such as the ASEAN Single Window, regional digital payment connectivity programs, cross-border data initiatives, online consumer protection measures, and the ASEAN Unique Business Identification Number.

The DEFA is expected to reduce barriers to cross-border digital trade, strengthen trust in online transactions, and create a more enabling environment for businesses, particularly micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). Furthermore, the agreement is framed as a development tool, ensuring that the benefits of digitalization are shared more broadly among member states at varying stages of digital development.

According to studies cited by ASEAN, the region's digital economy could reach approximately US$1 trillion by 2030 based on current growth trajectories. With the implementation of DEFA, that figure could potentially double to US$2 trillion. This anticipated growth is projected to strengthen the region's position as a leading digital growth hub, attract investments, create jobs, support entrepreneurship, and expand opportunities for businesses and communities throughout the region.

The conclusion of negotiations represents a significant step toward a more integrated and prosperous digital future for ASEAN





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