The 49th ASEAN Summit in Manila closed with over 150 outcome documents and four major declarations, as the Philippines passed the chairmanship to Singapore for 2027.

The 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit and Related Summits closed in Manila on Tuesday, transferring the ASEAN chairmanship from the Philippines to Singapore for 2027.

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced his country will chair ASEAN in 2027 under the theme Deeper Integration, Wider Partnerships, the year the bloc turns 60. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. handed over the gavel to Wong after three days of meetings in Manila from Nov. 15 to 17 that produced more than 150 outcome documents.

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Marcos said the challenges before ASEAN are increasingly intertwined and stressed that every member state must be able to count on ASEAN and ASEAN must be able to count on every member. To Prime Minister Wong and the people of Singapore, we have the utmost confidence. We offer our friendship and our full and complete support, Marcos said.

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He added he is confident Singapore will lead with purpose, steadiness, and commitment to regional cooperation for which it is known and for which these times demand. Wong congratulated the Philippines on a very successful ASEAN chairmanship and thanked Marcos for steering ASEAN through a difficult year. Wong said the summits achieved milestones and reinforced the region's commitment to helping each other grow together, tackle transnational crimes, and address disputes peacefully.

Wong Announces Singapore ASEAN Theme

He explained that Deeper Integration means strengthening links in finance, digital technologies, and energy and taking further steps toward a single ASEAN market. Wong said Wider Partnerships reflects the need for ASEAN to remain open and outward-looking at a time when the world is becoming more divided. The leaders adopted four major declarations under the Philippine chairmanship theme, Navigating Our Future, Together. These focus on artificial intelligence, micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, creative industries, and labor standards.

The ASEAN Leaders Declaration on an AI-Powered MSME Growth aims to integrate artificial intelligence tools and digital transformation strategies to scale up MSMEs across Southeast Asia. The ASEAN Leaders Declaration on Strengthening ASEAN Cooperation for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development outlines collaborative regional frameworks to boost MSME resilience, financing, and market access.

The ASEAN Leaders Declaration on the Establishment of the ASEAN Center of Excellence for Creative Industries formally establishes a hub in Manila to foster innovation, cultural economy growth, and creative sector collaboration. The Declaration on Fair and Ethical Recruitment enhances protections and fairer recruitment standards for migrant workers and overseas laborers across ASEAN member states.

Among the milestones was the signing of the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement, which aims to double the regional digital economy to 2 trillion US dollars by 2030. The summit also advanced regional power grid and maritime security initiatives, while leaders worked on a non-aggression pact with China in the contested waters of the South China Sea. Confrontations have particularly escalated in recent years between Chinese and Philippine coast guard and naval forces in disputed shoals.

Summit Addresses Geopolitical Shocks

After several meetings with dialogue partners on Monday, including China, the Republic of Korea, Australia, and the United Nations, the final day began with the ASEAN Plus Three Summit. It was followed by the Asia Zero-Emission Community Leaders Meeting, the ASEAN-Japan Summit, the ASEAN-India Summit, and the East Asia Summit. Leaders tackled ways to mitigate the impact of geopolitical shocks that affect households across Asia.

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Our task today is to put our collective strength to work, Marcos said during the ASEAN Plus Three summit, urging leaders to congregate to ensure that families are safeguarded. Several leaders arrived at the last minute for the summit. Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet arrived in the Philippines on Tuesday morning after being represented earlier by Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Hang Chuon Naron. Russia's foreign minister, Sergey Viktorovich Lavrov, also arrived in Manila on Tuesday morning.

Russia's participation builds upon the Russia-ASEAN Commemorative Summit held in Kazan earlier this year. In the late afternoon, United States President Donald Trump arrived in Manila for the ASEAN-US Special Summit, which concluded the three-day event. Trump was scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Marcos before leaving for the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting in China, where he is set to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Trump Visits Amid Market Concerns

The visit marks Trump's first travel abroad since his party suffered deep losses in midterm elections. The White House and stock market alike have been rattled by the departure of Jensen Huang from Nvidia last week after admitting to an affair with an alleged Chinese government spy. Beijing has said it was not involved. Trump was scheduled for a cocktail reception and dinner with other world leaders as the guest of honor at the ASEAN Summit.

He was also scheduled to meet with the leaders of the Quad, a group including the US, Australia, India, and Japan that has aimed to counter China's influence in the Asia Pacific. It will be the first meeting of the Quad leaders since Trump returned to the White House last year.

Trump was then scheduled to sign a trade deal with Thailand, the type of agreement he has relished striking since launching a trade war last year buttressed by steep tariff threats.