Philippines to Host 54th ASEAN Banking Council Meeting on AI-Driven Banking in Manila

The 54th ASEAN Banking Council Meeting will be held in Manila from Nov. 12 to 14, hosted by the Bankers Association of the Philippines, focusing on AI-driven banking, regional cooperation, cybersecurity and customer protection.

Southeast Asian banking leaders will gather in Manila from Nov. 12 to 14 for the 54th ASEAN Banking Council Meeting, hosted by the Bankers Association of the Philippines (BAP).

The event will focus on how the region can maximize artificial intelligence while ensuring that technological advances do not compromise the security, reliability and trust underpinning financial services. The meeting will be held at Makati Shangri-La Manila with the theme AI-Driven Banking in ASEAN: Securing Our Future Together. It will bring together banking leaders to discuss common challenges involving cybersecurity, customer protection and the responsible use of emerging technologies.

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Philippines Hosts ASEAN Banking Meeting

This marks the third time the Philippines will host the ASEAN Banking Council Meeting. Previous gatherings were held in Cebu in September 2004 and in November 2014. The 2004 meeting carried the theme ASEAN+3: Challenges and Opportunities, while the 2014 gathering focused on ASEAN Financial Integration: Moving Ahead to 2015 and Beyond. As AI becomes increasingly integrated into banking operations, financial institutions are exploring its use to enhance customer experiences, streamline operations, strengthen fraud detection and improve risk assessment.

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These advances also raise critical questions about data privacy, cybersecurity, accountability and the governance of AI-driven systems. For ASEAN banks, the challenge is to ensure that technological progress translates into meaningful benefits for customers and businesses without compromising safety, reliability and trust. Cooperation among financial institutions is increasingly important as digital financial transactions become more interconnected across markets. The BAP said regional collaboration could help banks exchange expertise, strengthen risk management and promote responsible approaches to adopting new technologies.

It added that collaboration can help ensure the benefits of AI are pursued alongside sound governance, customer protection and financial stability. For a region with diverse banking systems and different stages of digital development, regional dialogue creates opportunities for banking leaders to exchange perspectives on common challenges. It also allows them to consider how their institutions can adapt to technological change while preserving confidence in the financial system.

Bankers Association Aims To Foster Dialogue

As host, the BAP aims to contribute to the continued exchange of ideas and perspectives among ASEAN banking leaders at a time when technology is reshaping the industry's priorities. The group said the BAP is looking to foster dialogue among banking communities in the region, especially as emerging technologies like AI affect the financial industry's development.

The meeting is held under the umbrella of the ASEAN Bankers Association, which brings together banking associations from 11 member states: Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and Timor-Leste. The ABA aims to promote cooperation and the exchange of knowledge among banking communities in Southeast Asia on industry priorities and developments. The BAP said the meeting reinforces the importance of the ABA as a platform for regional banking associations to engage on shared concerns.

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Regional Dialogue Creates Opportunities For Cooperation

It also supports efforts toward a more connected, resilient and future-ready banking sector. Regional dialogue also creates opportunities for banking leaders to exchange perspectives on common challenges and consider how their institutions can adapt to technological change while preserving confidence in the financial system. As digital financial services become more interconnected across markets, cooperation among banking institutions and associations will be important in sharing expertise, strengthening risk management and promoting responsible approaches to technology adoption.