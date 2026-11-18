The ASEAN Bankers Association establishes a unified AI governance baseline for the region's financial sector, addressing regulatory fragmentation and enhancing cybersecurity at the 54th ASEAN Banking Council.

Banking associations across Southeast Asia have initiated a comprehensive effort to create a unified framework for artificial intelligence governance within the financial sector. This strategic move aims to resolve the regulatory disparities among individual nations that currently hinder the seamless deployment of AI technologies across borders. The initiative was formally endorsed by members of the ASEAN Bankers Association's Committee on Cooperation in Finance, Investment, Trade and Technology during their recent leadership meeting.

Establishing a Baseline for AI Deployment

The primary objective of this project is to establish a practical, principles-based baseline that financial institutions throughout the Association of Southeast Asian Nations can progressively adopt. As banks accelerate their integration of AI into daily operations and customer services, the lack of harmonized rules creates significant friction. The proposal seeks to support the full potential of cross-border AI deployment, which has been identified as potentially stalled by differing governance frameworks and regulations among member states.

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This structural approach allows for flexibility rather than imposing an immediate, uniform regulatory mandate across the entire region. The Cofitt committee emphasized that the goal is to provide a common reference point that markets can adopt at their own pace. This method ensures that innovation is not stifled by administrative complexity while maintaining high standards for financial stability and consumer protection across the diverse ASEAN economic landscape.

Interoperability Assessment and Roadmap

Following the completion of the first phase of this strategic project, which assessed the interoperability of AI-based governance frameworks across 11 ASEAN markets, members voted to proceed with the second phase. The initial assessment highlighted the critical need for coordination among banking institutions to ensure consistency in how AI is governed. The second phase will focus on priority opportunities identified during the evaluation and develop a detailed implementation roadmap.

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This roadmap will outline key deliverables, the sequencing of tasks, and specific responsibilities for each stakeholder involved in the process. The work will be closely aligned with the ASEAN Working Group on AI Governance to ensure coherence with broader regional digital strategies. By creating this shared baseline, the banking sector hopes to reduce compliance costs and operational risks associated with navigating multiple, conflicting national laws.

Strengthening Cybersecurity and Digital Trust

Beyond governance standards, ASEAN banking associations are intensifying cooperation on cybersecurity as the growing use of AI introduces new vulnerabilities to financial institutions. Cofitt has agreed to facilitate the sharing of knowledge, experiences, and best practices in defending against AI-driven cyberattacks. This collaborative effort draws on industry standards developed by regional banking associations and the experiences of both regional and global banks.

The initiative also investigates risks arising from AI deployment by banks' customers and other counterparties. Recognizing that potential vulnerabilities may extend beyond the technology directly used by financial institutions, the committee aims to build a resilient ecosystem. Additionally, the associations reaffirmed their commitment to engaging with regulators, telecommunications providers, digital platforms, and law enforcement agencies to combat digital scams and financial fraud more effectively.

Exploring Tokenized Deposits and Digital Education

Cofitt also agreed to establish a dedicated workstream to assess the strategic viability and market demand for tokenized deposits and stablecoins in the ASEAN region. This assessment is particularly relevant in relation to the Swift Ledger initiative, aiming to shape its scope and ensure the platform meets regional requirements. The workstream will encourage discussions among regional banks to influence the development of this digital infrastructure.

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These initiatives were among the proposals endorsed by the three permanent committees during the 54th ASEAN Banking Council Meeting, which convened more than 280 senior banking executives, policy leaders, and subject matter experts. Hosted by the Bankers Association of the Philippines, the meeting carried the theme "AI-Driven Banking in ASEAN: Securing Our Future Together." The event also saw the endorsement of the expanded ABA Academy as the regional learning marketplace for banking education and professional development.

Regional Cooperation and Future Outlook

The commitment to regional cooperation extends to increasing the frequency of information-sharing workshops on digital scams from once to twice a year. This change enables more timely exchanges of emerging scam trends and preventive measures among financial institutions. A directory of banks' anti-scam representatives has been established to support operational coordination and knowledge-sharing across the region.

As the banking sector navigates this digital transformation, the focus remains on securing the future together through standardized governance and enhanced security protocols. The successful implementation of the AI governance baseline and the exploration of tokenized assets will likely set a precedent for how financial services evolve in Southeast Asia. These efforts underscore the critical role of collaboration in overcoming regulatory fragmentation and leveraging technology for regional growth.