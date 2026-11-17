The Association of Southeast Asian Nations and the United States have agreed on ten principles to combat online scams, aiming to strengthen public-private partnerships and regional security cooperation.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. confirmed that the Association of Southeast Asian Nations ( ASEAN) and the United States have formally adopted a new set of principles designed to combat the rising threat of online scams. This significant development was announced on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, during the ASEAN -US Special Summit held in Manila, Philippines. The agreement marks a concrete diplomatic outcome achieved between the regional bloc and the American administration.

Adopted Principles for Cybersecurity Cooperation

Marcos revealed that participating governments finalized the adoption of these principles alongside a comprehensive statement outlining ten specific principles for public-private partnerships. The initiative aims to address the growing concern of digital fraud which has increasingly plagued Southeast Asian nations in recent years. The Philippine president emphasized that this agreement represents an immediate and tangible result of the special summit, prioritizing actionable results over mere diplomatic discussions.

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In preparing for the arrival of US President Donald Trump, joint staffs from ASEAN and the United States worked intensively to finalize the text of the agreement. Marcos noted that knowing Trump's desire for concrete results, the collaborative effort ensured that the principles to tackle online scams were ready for adoption. This proactive approach highlights the shared commitment of both entities to delivering measurable security improvements for their citizens.

Strengthening Diplomatic Ties and Bilateral Relations

The announcement underscores the broader objective of strengthening the partnership between ASEAN and the United States across multiple sectors, including trade, investment, technology, and national security. Marcos welcomed Trump's participation in the summit as a reaffirmation of the longstanding partnership between Washington and the Southeast Asian bloc. He stated that the US presence confirms that both parties are active partners in shaping the future of the region, signaling a robust and enduring geopolitical alignment.

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Highlighting the deep historical ties, Marcos pointed out that the Philippines and the United States are currently marking 80 years of diplomatic relations. He described the relationship as being anchored on shared history, values, and the enduring connections between their peoples, including millions of Filipinos and Filipino-Americans. The president emphasized that the partnership extends to practically every aspect of national life in the Philippines, leaving no sector unaffected by the close bilateral bond.

Future Milestones and Regional Security Outlook

Looking ahead, the region prepares to celebrate significant milestones in diplomatic history. Next year, ASEAN and the United States will mark 50 years of dialogue relations and five years of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Marcos expressed his anticipation for further strengthening the relationship between ASEAN and the United States, as well as the bilateral partnership between the Philippines and Washington during these anniversary years.

The comprehensive work plan accompanying the new principles serves as a roadmap for future cooperation in tackling online scams. This initiative is expected to facilitate closer cooperation between governments and the private sector, which is crucial given the evolving nature of digital threats. As the summit concluded, the focus shifts to the implementation of these ten public-private partnership principles to safeguard the digital integrity of the Southeast Asian region.