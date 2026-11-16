ASEAN and Australia Commit to Stronger Trade and Maritime Security at Summit

ASEAN and Australia pledged to deepen trade and maritime security cooperation at the 6th ASEAN-Australia Summit. Leaders highlighted AUD197.5 billion in two-way trade and new investment initiatives.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations ( ASEAN) and Australia on Monday committed to strengthening two-way trade and investment and continuing cooperation on maritime security. The pledge came during the 6th ASEAN - Australia Summit, where leaders also addressed global conflicts, the oil and energy crisis, and regional resilience.

During the summit, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said Australia, ASEAN's first dialogue partner, had long supported the region's efforts to advance peace, prosperity, and sustainable development. He noted that cooperation spans maritime security, cybersecurity, counterterrorism, and the fight against trafficking in persons, online scams, and illicit drugs. Marcos highlighted that two-way trade reached AUD197.5 billion last year. He said the upgraded ASEAN-Australia-New Zealand Free Trade Area gives businesses greater market access and certainty.

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He also noted Australia's commitment of up to AUD15 million, about P648.2 million, for the ASEAN Centre for Public Health Emergencies and Emerging Diseases. Australia also supports the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management, the new TRIANGLE Partnerships for migrant workers, and Timor-Leste's integration into ASEAN. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese vowed to continue investing in ASEAN and ASEAN-led institutions.

He said Australia believes in ASEAN centrality and that it is the key to the region's success and shared future. As a reliable partner, he added, Australia understands that maintaining peace and stability is a collective responsibility. Albanese said both sides recommit to increasing two-way trade and investment, harnessing opportunities in clean energy, climate resilience, better infrastructure, fairer educational opportunities, and strengthened maritime security. He stressed that shared security and peace depend on shared economic prosperity.

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New investment window targets Southeast Asian growth

He cited Australia's Southeast Asia Economic Strategy to 2040, which he said had supported $4.5 billion in new Australian investments in ASEAN. He announced that Australia will expand its investment deal teams and establish a new Invested 2040 window through Australian Development Investments, its international impact investment fund. Albanese said these initiatives will connect Australian capital with Southeast Asia's fastest growing businesses. He added that they will help harness the region's next wave of economic growth.

He also expressed confidence that ASEAN and Australia could continue responding to global conflicts and challenges, including the oil and energy crisis, by investing in the resilience of their shared energy supply chains. The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to deepening economic ties and maintaining regional stability.