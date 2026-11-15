The Philippines is hosting the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits with a P22.9 billion budget, as a geopolitical analyst highlights the benefits of international engagement and the country advances trade deals with Canada and Brazil.

The Philippines has allocated 22.9 billion pesos to host the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits, marking the fifth time the country has chaired the regional bloc.

A geopolitical analyst said on Sunday that the financial cost is considerable, but accommodating global leaders could benefit the country in return. The ASEAN Summit is an opportunity for member states from the Southeast Asia region to cooperate with each other, according to geopolitical analyst Dindo Manhit. He said the Philippines is one of the founding members of ASEAN, and the group now has 11 members, which shows unity in diversity.

Also read Philippines Hosts 49th ASEAN Summit Amid Global Energy and Security Challenges

ASEAN history and expansion timeline

Manhit told Super Radyo dzBB that the different countries are at least able to talk and help one another. ASEAN was established on August 8, 1967 in Bangkok, Thailand with the signing of the ASEAN Declaration by Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand. The organization later welcomed Brunei Darussalam in 1984. Vietnam joined in 1995, while Laos and Myanmar came into the picture in 1997.

Cambodia joined its ranks in 1999, and Timor-Leste was the latest country to join the regional bloc in 2025. Manhit said the hosting of the ASEAN Summit actually exposes the Philippines to countries outside of the region. He said that even if ASEAN is not perfect, it is an opportunity for a country like the Philippines to be recognized and to talk to other countries outside ASEAN. He added that ASEAN is strong with what is called drawing power.

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He also said that visitors arrive with the promise of partnership and the promise of economic investment. Ahead of the summit, the Philippines and Canada have concluded negotiations for a trade pact, with both countries aiming to sign the agreement in 2027.

Philippines cost and diplomatic benefits

Meanwhile, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva have discussed strengthening agricultural cooperation to protect local farms and support food security. Marcos earlier said that hosting the ASEAN summit is an important opportunity to create more jobs, support local businesses and open new doors for our people. The government has allocated 22.9 billion pesos for the ASEAN Summit, as it marks its fifth time to chair the regional bloc.

But the Palace said it is ready to have the cost of being the event host be scrutinized. The summit comes amid escalating global tensions, and the upcoming ASEAN and APEC summits could offer answers to the question of how nations can advance peace and development. ASEAN was founded nearly six decades ago, in 1967, when five Southeast Asian nations confronted the challenge of peacemaking in an ideologically fissured world.

Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand established ASEAN as a nonmilitary grouping free from Cold War ideological leanings. It eventually superseded the Southeast Asia Treaty Organization, an anti-communist bloc formed and led by the United States, mirroring NATO ranged against the Soviet Union's Warsaw Pact in Europe. By committing to its founding vision of becoming a Zone of Peace, Freedom and Neutrality, ASEAN accomplished what few regions managed during and after the Cold War: peace, neutrality and centrality.

Following the end of the Vietnam War in 1975, Southeast Asia avoided major prolonged conflicts, experiencing only brief, localized hostilities across half a century of broad harmony. Rather than maintaining rigid ideological walls, the grouping welcomed once-estranged socialist neighbors, beginning with Vietnam in 1995, followed by Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar in subsequent years. With Timor-Leste's accession in October last year, the 11-nation grouping further buttressed diplomatic centrality as global and regional superpowers flocked to engage its forums.

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ASEAN neutrality and post Cold War success

That centrality would never have materialized had ASEAN abandoned the middle ground to align with one superpower, even though individual members are close to competing giants. The grouping aced its defining post-Cold War test in the 1990s by integrating Vietnam despite decades of bitter ideological division. Compare that record with Europe's trajectory under NATO. Despite the collapse of Soviet communism, NATO steadily enlarged its territorial and military footprints.

Even Russia's overtures to join the alliance from 1990s leader Boris Yeltsin were rebuffed. Today, Europe remains split into heavily armed camps, and conflict has erupted twice in Ukraine over its bid to join NATO. APEC offers a complementary lesson from the economic sphere. The forum drives trade, investment and practical engagement across its 21 member economies spanning Asia and the Americas.

APEC economic cooperation and resilience

Crucially, APEC is structured around economies, rather than strictly sovereign states, allowing participation from territories not widely recognized as independent nations, such as Hong Kong and Taiwan. This pragmatic design ensures that vital economic activity continues and shared commercial challenges are addressed without getting paralyzed by questions over sovereignty. By keeping its focus squarely on economic cooperation, APEC cushions regional commerce against geopolitical and security shocks.

Of course, APEC is not immune to geopolitics; a direct military clash between major members would test its cohesion. Still, APEC's resilience underscores the value of preserving neutral spaces for dialogue, even as observers watch closely to see how increasingly testy relations between the US and its neighbors in the Americas might strain future summits.

China US geopolitical tension in region

Looking ahead over the next several years, one clear threat to both ASEAN and APEC is geopolitical: the intensifying military matchup between China and a US-led coalition comprising Japan, Australia, and the Philippines. Dubbed the Squad in strategic circles, this new bloc has moved far beyond diplomatic consultation. With the Philippines set to host a military coordination center and expand joint defense exercises, the Squad has taken on the unmistakable character of an armed alliance.

This leaves both ASEAN and the Philippines at a historic crossroads. We must decide whether the regional grouping and one of its founding pillars would abandon decades of neutrality and centrality.