ASEAN adopts declaration on fair and ethical recruitment of migrant workers

ASEAN adopted a declaration on fair, ethical and sustainable recruitment of migrant workers, expected to benefit about 600,000 workers across member states, with initial implementation possibly by early 2027.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations adopted a declaration on Sunday promoting the fair, ethical and sustainable recruitment of migrant workers across the region. Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said the declaration would benefit about 600,000 migrant workers across ASEAN member states.

Cacdac said the declaration would bring greater transparency and accountability, making stakeholders clearer, more honest and more accountable, especially in the recruitment and placement of migrant workers across ASEAN member states. With this declaration, magkakaroon ng greater transparency and accountability, mas malinaw, mas tapat at mas may pananagutan ang mga stakeholders, lalo sa larangan ng recruitment and placement ng migrant workers across ASEAN member states, Cacdac said during a press briefing.

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Declaration Prohibits Excessive Recruitment Fees

He said the declaration prohibits excessive or unreasonable recruitment fees and strengthens policies and regulations governing recruitment and manning agencies. Cacdac added that ASEAN member states would coordinate to ensure safe and ethical recruitment practices, as well as cooperation in the rescue and repatriation of migrant workers and the possible apprehension of those involved in recruitment-related violations. DMW Assistant Secretary Levinson Alcantara said the agency was preparing the necessary paperwork following the adoption of the declaration.

Mayroon po kaming inaayos na paperwork. Sana pagkatapos nitong adoption by the end of November mayroon na tayong capacity training seminar, Alcantara said. Alcantara said the initial implementation of the declaration could begin in early 2027. So the soonest that we can have as an initial implementation of the declaration, following the declaration would probably be early 2027, Alcantara said.

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The declaration covers migrant workers across all ASEAN member states and seeks to make recruitment and placement practices more transparent and accountable. It also sets standards against excessive or unreasonable recruitment fees and reinforces rules for recruitment and manning agencies. Under the declaration, member states would work together on safe and ethical recruitment and on rescue and repatriation efforts for migrant workers. Cooperation would also cover the possible apprehension of those involved in recruitment-related violations.

Implementation Timeline Set For Early 2027

Following the adoption, the DMW is preparing paperwork needed for the next steps, including a capacity training seminar that may be held by the end of November. The agency said the earliest initial implementation of the declaration would likely be in early 2027. The declaration was adopted on Sunday, with Philippine officials citing its expected benefits for about 600,000 migrant workers in the region.