ASCENDION Expands in Philippines, Creating 6,000 Jobs and $500 Million Economic Impact

ASCENDION , a global leader in AI-driven software engineering, is expanding its presence in the Philippines with the continued integration of Collabera Digital under the Ascendion brand. This strategic move solidifies the company's position as a leader in the field of AI-driven software engineering and talent development. Ascendion has ambitious plans for the Philippines , aiming to create at least 6,000 new jobs over the next three years.

This significant investment is projected to generate an estimated economic impact of at least $500 million for the country during this period.The Philippines will assume a more prominent role in Ascendion's global delivery operations, with a particular emphasis on AI-driven software engineering. To ensure that the Philippine workforce is equipped for the future of software development, every Ascendion software engineer in the country will receive AI deployment certification. This commitment to professional development underscores Ascendion's dedication to empowering its Philippine-based talent with cutting-edge skills.Ascendion's CEO, Karthik Krishnamurthy, expressed his unwavering commitment to the Philippines, stating, 'Our commitment to the Philippines has never been stronger. We are redefining how we serve clients and empower local talent with global capabilities.' He further emphasized the company's vision for the Philippines: 'We are creating a stronger, more agile organization that will deliver transformative growth for the Philippines. Our focus is clear: bring cutting-edge AI-powered platforms, leverage the Philippines to serve global clients, and create global opportunities for engineers in the Philippines.





