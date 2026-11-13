Arte ni Juana: Joann Comedido's Path from Pandemic Loss to Presidential Recognition

Joann Comedido pivots from failed restaurant to founder of Arte ni Juana, partnering with seven weaving communities and catching President Marcos Jr.'s eye.

Joann Comedido, founder of the artisan bag brand Arte ni Juana, transformed a personal setback into a thriving business that now supplies luxury resorts across the Philippines. The Mandaue City native, who originally planned to operate a restaurant, pivoted to handwoven goods after the pandemic forced her food venture to close in 2020. Her brand gained significant national attention in April when President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. visited her booth at the inauguration of the Mactan Expo Center. This high-profile endorsement highlights the growing importance of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the regional economy.

Accidental Pivot to Handwoven Goods

Comedido's transition into the artisan sector was not part of her original business plan. After the restaurant closure, she found herself without income and unsure of her next career move. During the lockdown period, she scrolled through social media and noticed a former university professor selling Tikog grass bags sourced from Samar. She purchased one of these bags and subsequently resold it, discovering an unexpected market demand. The positive reception encouraged her to shift her focus entirely to the accessory market, leaving the physically and financially draining restaurant industry behind.

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The founder named her brand Arte ni Juana, drawing inspiration from her grandmother. She described the vibrant colors of the bags as reflective of her own childhood personality. This personal connection to the craft helped define her brand identity. The decision to enter the weaving industry proved to be a better fit for her skills and lifestyle compared to running a food establishment. This strategic pivot allowed her to build a sustainable livelihood from her home base in Mandaue City.

Seven Weaving Communities and Artisan Collaboration

Today, Arte ni Juana operates as a collaborative network involving seven distinct weaving communities across the Visayas and Bicol regions. Comedido partners with artisans in Bohol, Samar, Bicol, and the Cebu towns of Danao and Borbon. The brand utilizes a diverse range of materials including rattan, Tikog grass, banig, abaca, raffia, shell inlay, and wood beads. Additionally, locally painted designs are incorporated into the products, adding unique artistic value to each piece. This extensive supply chain supports a wide array of traditional crafting techniques.

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The production process also involves collaboration with persons deprived of liberty in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu City, Danao City, and Talisay City. These individuals contribute by painting the designs on the bags. Comedido, who does not draw herself, describes her design concepts verbally to the weavers rather than providing sketches. This method allows for a direct translation of her creative vision into the final product. The brand employs around 80 men among its community partners, working alongside a majority of women weavers.

Supply Chain and Hotel Consignment Models

Comedido manages the supply chain by personally delivering raw materials to the weaving communities. Payments are calculated based on the number of bags produced, ensuring a direct link between output and income for the artisans. The production timeline is meticulous, with many of the finished bags taking a full month to complete. This careful approach ensures high quality and durability in the final accessories. The business model relies on direct engagement with producers rather than large-scale industrial manufacturing.

Her products are currently placed on consignment at several high-end hospitality venues. Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan and Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort in Cebu carry the brand. Amorita Resort in Panglao, Bohol, also stocks the bags, with Shangri-La Resort and Spa in Boracay set to join the list soon. Furthermore, she employs staff to sell the products at the Radisson Blu Hotel Cebu. This distribution strategy places the artisan bags in front of international tourists and luxury travelers.

Strategic Growth via Mactan Expo Platform

The brand's reach expanded significantly in April when Comedido was selected as one of fewer than ten Cebu MSMEs to exhibit at the Mactan Expo Center. The event marked the official inauguration of the center and provided a platform for local businesses to showcase their capabilities. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. toured the booths, giving Comedido the opportunity to present her products directly to the head of state. This visibility underscores the government's support for local artisans and small business owners.

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Comedido described the Mactan Expo as a critical platform for artists, artisans, and MSMEs to converge. She emphasized the importance of showcasing local capabilities not just to domestic audiences but to a global market. The event allows businesses to demonstrate the quality and uniqueness of Philippine-made goods. This exposure is vital for the long-term sustainability of the artisan industry in Cebu and the broader region.