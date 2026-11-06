ARTA says one valid ID, especially national ID, sufficient for government transactions

ARTA Director-General Ernesto Perez said a single valid ID, especially the national ID, is enough for government transactions, citing the Philippine Identification System Act and the Ease of Doing Business Law. He urged the public to report agencies that still demand two valid IDs.

Anti-Red Tape Authority Director-General Ernesto Perez said on Saturday that one valid identification card, especially the national ID, is sufficient for transactions with government agencies.

He cited Section 12 of Republic Act 11055, the Philippine Identification System Act, which provides that presenting a PhilID or PhilSys Number constitutes sufficient proof of identity for government transactions, subject to proper authentication. Perez explained that where the sole purpose is to establish a person's identity, a government agency should generally not require a second government-issued ID once a valid PhilID has been presented.

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Ease of Doing Business Law Prohibits Redundant ID Requirements

He said this is consistent with Republic Act 11032, the Ease of Doing Business Law, which prohibits unnecessary, excessive, and redundant requirements unless specifically required by law or stated in the agency's Citizen's Charter. Accordingly, requiring another ID solely to verify identity may be considered redundant, he stressed.

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However, agencies may require additional documents for purposes other than identity verification, such as proof of authority or eligibility, Perez said. In such cases, the additional requirement should be the specific document needed to establish the required information, rather than another valid ID whose purpose is likewise only to establish identity, he pointed out. In an interview with Unang Hirit on Friday, Perez said one government ID, especially the national ID, is enough for government transactions.

Inaksyunan po natin yan yung requiring two valid IDs. Bawal na po yon. One valid ID is already sufficient. Lalo na po yung ating National ID.

Citizens May Report Agencies Demanding Multiple IDs

It's already considered a valid ID, Perez said. Kung meron pa rin po kayong ganiyan na experience, mga kababayan, na any government agency, even banks, requiring two valid IDs, i-reklamo po ninyo at makakaasa po kayo na mareresolba natin, he added. Only one valid is required and it is sufficient, he stressed. Perez also said agencies can require additional documents only for purposes other than identity verification, such as proof of authority or eligibility.

In such cases, the additional requirement should be the specific document needed to establish the required information, rather than another valid ID whose purpose is likewise only to establish identity, he said. If an agency still requires two valid IDs, do not hesitate to report them to ARTA so that action can be taken, Perez said.

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ARTA Recommends Weekend Online Complaint Channels

Several people suggested that government offices be open on weekends because it is the free day for workers who need to transact with the government. According to Perez, some government agencies and local government units have websites or portals where citizens can file complaints even on weekends. If they are not satisfied with AI virtual assistants, they may send complaints to complaints@arta.gov.ph. Other netizens complained about expensive photocopy charges at government agencies.

Perez said having a photocopy machine in a government agency is part of its service for convenience, and the agency should declare it in its Citizen's Charter. He said the charge should be fixed, such as P1, P2, or P5 per copy, which is allowed. But if it is not stated in the Citizen's Charter, it is not allowed, he explained.

ARTA Circular Mandates Comfortable Waiting Areas and Staff Conduct

On hot waiting areas, long lines, and lack of shelter, Perez said ARTA has issued a circular through its Compliance Monitoring and Evaluation Office requiring comfortable and orderly waiting areas for citizens. There should also be a public assistance and complaints desk and special lanes for senior citizens and persons with disabilities. Employees are also prohibited from being grumpy under the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees.

Under our Constitution, public service is the right of every citizen, and our government is obliged to provide proper service to our countrymen, Perez said. ARTA is the government agency that monitors other agencies to ensure fast and correct service and easy transactions.