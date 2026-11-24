PNP CIDG raided a Parañaque residence to arrest three Vietnamese nationals performing unlicensed liposuction. Authorities cite public safety concerns and illegal online advertising.

Police officers from the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) arrested three Vietnamese nationals in Parañaque City for performing illegal medical procedures. The suspects were caught conducting liposuction surgeries without a license from the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC). This operation followed a tip from a former patient who revealed the unlicensed activities taking place in a residential house.

Details of the Police Raid and Arrests

Authorities executed a raid on a house in Parañaque City during a Tuesday operation. PNP CIDG officers intervened while the three foreigners were in the process of performing a liposuction procedure. The group had been offering these cosmetic services at low prices through online platforms. The arrests highlight the dangers of unregulated medical practices that operate outside official oversight.

Also read French Police Arrest Three Travelers in Connection with Rouen Train Derailment

Public Safety Warnings and Legal Risks

PCol. John Guiagui, the Chief of the PNP CIDG National Capital Region, issued strong warnings to the public regarding these unlicensed practitioners. He stated that these individuals are quack doctors who may pose significant risks to patient safety. Guiagui emphasized that if medical complications arise, victims might have no recourse because the foreigners could leave the country at any time.

Advertisement

Operational History and Patient Tip-Off

Investigators believe the suspects have been operating for several months and likely have multiple patients. The case came to light after a former patient provided information to the CIDG. The suspects had no valid license from the Professional Regulation Commission, making their practice of medicine illegal. This lack of certification means they are not bound by standard medical safety protocols or ethical guidelines.

Impact on Local Medical Standards

The arrest underscores the importance of verifying medical credentials before undergoing cosmetic surgery. Patients seeking liposuction or other procedures must ensure practitioners are licensed by the PRC. The case serves as a reminder that cheap online offers often hide dangerous, unregulated medical activities. Authorities continue to monitor for similar operations that threaten public health in the National Capital Region.