Armed Forces of the Philippines keeps high trust and performance ratings in survey

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) continues to maintain high trust and satisfaction ratings in a survey conducted by OCTAResearch group. The survey revealed that Filipino adults have a net trust rating of +61 towards the AFP and a net performance rating of +56. Trust levels vary across different geographic areas, with Visayas at 75 percent, NCR at 73 percent, and Luzon at 71 percent. By socioeconomic class, trust is highest among Class E at 77 percent and lowest among Class ABC at 69 percent. The survey also found that satisfaction with the AFP's performance is highest in Visayas at 73 percent, followed by NCR and Luzon with both having 70 percent. By class, satisfaction is highest in Class E at 75% and lowest in Class D at 68 percent, with dissatisfaction most notable in Class ABC at 17%.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) remains one of the most trusted and well-performing government institutions in the country, with a 72 percent trust rating and 70 percent satisfaction rating in a survey conducted by OCTAResearch group.

Recent results from the Tugon ng Masa (TNM) survey commissioned by the AFP showed that only 11 percent of Filipino adults distrust the AFP, giving a net trust rating of +61. Trust in the AFP was particularly high in the Visayas at 75 percent, followed closely by the National Capital Region (NCR) and Balance Luzon (BL) at 73 percent and 71 percent, respectively, while Mindanao registered the lowest at 70 percent.

By socioeconomic class, the highest trust was among Class E at 77 percent, while the lowest level was observed among Class ABC at 69 percent. A majority of Filipino adults, 70 percent, expressed satisfaction with the AFP, with only 14 percent expressing dissatisfaction, resulting in a net performance rating of +56.

Trust in the AFP's performance was strongest in the Visayas at 73 percent, followed by NCR and BL with both having 70 percent, while Mindanao recorded the weakest at 65 percent. Among socioeconomic classes, satisfaction is highest in Class E at 75% and lowest in Class D at 68 percent, with dissatisfaction most notable in Class ABC at 17%.

The TNM survey also found that public awareness of the AFP remains universal nationwide, with virtually all adult Filipinos aware of the institution. These high trust and performance ratings reflect widespread recognition of the AFP's roles in defense, security, disaster response, and public service.

The face-to-face survey was conducted from March 19 to 25 with 1,200 respondents aged 18 and above, with subnational estimates for the geographic areas having the following margins of error at a 95% confidence level: ±6% for Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. The survey has a ±3% margin of error





MlaStandard / 🏆 20. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Trust And Confidence Armed Forces Of The Philippines Trust Rating Satisfaction Rating Tugon Ng Masa Survey Public Awareness Of The AFP Coastal Clean-Up And Community Pantry Rotary Club Of Manila Bay Military Modernization Program

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

AFP: PH already in ‘political war’ amid West Philippine Sea disputeThe AFP said the country should adopt a mindset that it is already in a political war amid the ongoing dispute with China in the West PH Sea

Read more »

OCTA poll ranks AFP as one of the best, most trusted institutionsThe Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) remains one of the most trusted and best- performing government institutions in the country, earning a 72

Read more »

AFP to build more structures in WPS featuresThe Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Tuesday said it is continuing the construction and enhancement of structures in Philippine-held features in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

Read more »

University of the Philippines Cebu Alumni, Vincent Francis Dingding, Dies in Armed ConfrontationThe post announces the death of former student leader Vincent Francis Dingding in a clash between military forces and rebels in Negros Occidental, Philippines.

Read more »