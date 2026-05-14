Armed Forces of the Philippines Dismiss Shooting Incident Concerns, NBI Driver Arrested

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief, General Romeo Brawner Jr., assured that the shooting incident at the Senate would not trigger destabilization involving soldiers. A driver employed at the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) was arrested after gunshots were heard inside the Senate, and the incident happened amid the possible arrest of Senator Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa after the International Criminal Court (ICC) released an arrest warrant against him.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Thursday dismissed concerns that the shooting incident at the Senate could trigger destabilization. The AFP chief, General Romeo Brawner Jr., instructed soldiers nationwide to remain calm, disciplined, and professional, focusing only on their jobs and leaving politics to politicians.

The Marines deployed at the Senate were not involved in the shooting incident, and a driver employed at the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) was arrested after gunshots were heard inside the Senate. The incident happened amid the possible arrest of Senator Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa after the International Criminal Court (ICC) released an arrest warrant against him in connection with the Duterte’s administration's drug war. Dela Rosa is no longer in the Senate, a senator confirmed Thursday





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Armed Forces Of The Philippines Shooting Incident Senate Destabilization Marine Security And Escort Group National Bureau Of Investigation International Criminal Court Senator Ronald \Bato\ Dela Rosa

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