Armed Forces of the Philippines Closely Monitoring Chinese Floating Platform

The Armed Forces of the Philippines is monitoring a Chinese floating platform near Panatag (Scarborough) Shoal, warning that marine research and survey activities could have military applications.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) is closely monitoring a Chinese floating platform near Panatag (Scarborough) Shoal , warning that marine research and survey activities could have military applications .

Officials believe the platform is being used in illegal marine scientific research. The platform, which has an estimated deck area of about 30 square meters, is equipped with four metal stilts that could allow it to remain stationary at specific locations. The AFP is studying and investigating the platform's movements and activities, but has declined to speculate on its purpose. The platform was first spotted on May 25 and has been monitored by Philippine forces since then.

The AFP is also monitoring the movements of China in the area, including reports of the towing of a particular item. China's activities at Mischief Reef in the 1990s, when structures initially described as shelters later expanded into a major military installation, are also being taken into consideration. The AFP will continue to document and report developments around the shoal while coordinating with other government agencies under a whole-of-government approach





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Armed Forces Of The Philippines Chinese Floating Platform Panatag (Scarborough) Shoal Marine Research Military Applications

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