Ariel Delos-Reyes: A Filipino Engineer's Journey and Writing Career

Ariel Delos-Reyes, a 52-year-old overseas Filipino worker (OFW), has had a remarkable journey as an electrical engineer and railway consultant. His career took an unexpected turn when he discovered a passion for writing fiction. Delos-Reyes' work draws inspiration from his life as an engineer and his identity as a Filipino away from his homeland. He has published his first novel, 'The Hidden Alignment,' which taps into a relatable storyline for Filipinos, especially OFWs, living in new countries.

The journey of overseas Filipino worker (OFW) Ariel Delos-Reyes has taken him to many countries as an electrical engineer and railway consultant. His career track took an unexpected turn, however, when he discovered a passion for writing fiction.

His work takes cue from his life as an engineer, and his identity as a Filipino away from his homeland. Delos-Reyes, 52, has been overseas for more than two decades—he first left for Malaysia, then Saudi Arabia, before moving to England, and finally relocating to the United States for a new job opportunity.

It was in England, however, that his passion and fascination for the railroad industry left a deep mark on his spirit, eventually leading him to publish his first novel, 'The Hidden Alignment'. For Filipino migrants in Poland, community solidarity makes them visible. According to Delos-Reyes, 'The Hidden Alignment' taps into a storyline that Filipinos may find relatable—especially OFWs who discover parallels between their identities and shared experience back home in the Philippines and the new country they now live in.

For this novel, he goes by the pen name, A. Delos-Santos Kings. Delos-Reyes was born and raised in Mabalacat, Pampanga. He has fond memories of his hometown, including the rice paddies and sugarcane fields that created a sheet of greenery perfect for kite flying.

'Before all the journeys and responsibilities, I was simply a boy who loved warm rains during the monsoon season. I loved flying kites in the open fields and riding my bicycle during long summer afternoons,' Delos-Reyes said in an autobiography.

'You take those moments for granted when you are young, never realizing that one day they will become some of the most precious things you carry inside you. ' In an interview with GMA News, Delos-Reyes shared how tinkering with radios and televisions at the age of 14 inspired his path toward electrical engineering. As a novelist, Ariel found inspiration in railways and the towns and landscapes in both the UK and his hometown of Mabalacat, Pampanga.

In 1999, Delos-Reyes moved to the UK. He worked as a field engineer in the railroad signaling system. His job back then was to ensure that the signals accurately detected train cars' locations to prevent collisions.

'I started at the very bottom, and I used to repair, like anything broken in the signalling system,' Delos-Reyes said. In the US, eventually in 2011, he continued his journey as a railroad engineer, where he accomplished one of the biggest projects in his career as the youngest and lone engineer of signal construction for the $75-million project of CSX Transportation, a Class I freight railroad.

'I was the engineer of signal construction. So 'yung part ng signalling that was all mine, and 'yung part na civil, merong civil engineer doon,' Delos-Reyes said.

'Nakakatawa nga kasi I was in one of the towns while we were doing the project (It's funny because I was in one of the towns while we were doing the project)... I discovered that there was a Filipino restaurant... So I was having lunch, and the owner was talking and some of the Filipinos .

Then they were like, 'Oh, they are building the railroad, they are renewing, and they are putting another track,' and stuff like that. And they asked me if I work there, and I said yes.

Then they say, 'We heard that the engineer there was a Filipino.

' And I said, 'Yeah, he is. ' And they didn't know it was me,' he added, laughing. It was one of the moments when his perception of trains went beyond seeing them as mere transportation. He saw them as tracks that connect people and culture.

Eventually, Delos-Reyes had the opportunity to become an automatic train control superintendent in the Washington Metro. Until he landed his current position as a project manager in an engineering design and consulting company headquartered in Illinois.

'Yung mga difficulties as an OFW is palagi kang nasa work. Kasi akala siguro ng mga nasa Pilipinas na it's always fun here, kasi 'yung 'pag nag-post ka sa Facebook, laging masaya,' Delos-Reyes said. (One of the struggles of being an OFW is that you are constantly working. People back in the Philippines probably think it's all fun here because whenever you post on Facebook, you always look so happy.

) There were times when he also went through friction along the way.

'2012, 2013, I got divorced, and I went through depression kasi yung, sudden kasi yung pagka-divorce ko (because my divorce was so sudden),' Delos-Reyes said. He has two children who are already living on their own. Currently, he resides in Richmond, Virginia, together with a dog named Georgie.

'So, it's really lonely here. Like 'yung Christmas or New Year, you don't really feel it. It feels like a normal day. So, you know, that's the thing I miss most in the Philippines, yung kasama yung family (you're with your family),' Delos-Reyes said





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Ariel Delos-Reyes Overseas Filipino Worker Writing Railroad Fiction Engineering Novel Community Solidarity Friction Divorce Loneliness Family

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