Ariana Grande and Ben Stiller clash in Focker In-Law, the fourth Fockers comedy, released 26 years after Meet the Parents. The film premiered in London with Robert De Niro and Skyler Gisondo returning.

Ariana Grande and Ben Stiller star in Focker In-Law, the fourth film in the Fockers comedy franchise, which premiered in London on Wednesday. The sequel arrives 26 years after Meet the Parents introduced audiences to quarreling male nurse Greg Focker and retired CIA operative Jack Byrnes.

In the new film, which follows 2010's Little Fockers, Greg faces his own overprotective parenting habits. His now-adult son Henry, played by Skyler Gisondo, brings his girlfriend Olivia, played by Grande, to meet the family. Accident-prone Greg and Californian life coach Olivia start off on the wrong foot as the family gathers to mark Jack's 80th birthday. The celebrations are marred by misunderstandings and missteps as they seek to outsmart each other, with comedic consequences.

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Ben Stiller Inspired By His Own Age

Ben Stiller, 60, who also produced the film, said at the London premiere that the idea came from his own age. I was Robert De Niro's age from when we made the first movie and the idea of Greg being a dad and having to deal with the same issues that Jack did seemed like a great idea to kind of go back to the structure of the first movie, he said.

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Robert De Niro, 83, who also produced the project and reprises the role of the family patriarch, now on a health kick, added: Everybody felt it was right generationally. Stiller, who showcases his singing skills in the movie, praised Grande's comic timing and talent. Her character is really the person who goes head-to-head with Greg, so she had to both be an antagonist, but also be someone that you're rooting for and it's not easy to do, he said.

Original Cast Returns For New Sequel

The film is written and directed by John Hamburg, who also co-wrote the previous installments. Teri Polo, Blythe Danner and Owen Wilson return as Greg's wife Pam, her mother Dina and Pam's wealthy ex-fiance Kevin. Beanie Feldstein stars as Henry's twin Samantha and Eduardo Franco portrays her boyfriend Eduardo. Gisondo also played Stiller's son in 2014's Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb.

Gisondo said of working with Stiller again: It was this incredibly formative experience and Ben was so good to me. He really took me under his wing and kind of opened my brain to what this job could be and what it looked like to do it at this level and to get the opportunity to reconnect 12 years later was so special.