Aria Hotel and Residences Unveils a New Standard of Homegrown Luxury

The FTC Group of Companies Corporation announces the soft opening of Aria Hotel and Residences, featuring a phased rollout of luxury rooms and world-class dining and wellness facilities.

The hospitality landscape has welcomed a new beacon of elegance as the Aria Hotel and Residences officially celebrates its soft opening. This venture, spearheaded by the homegrown FTC Group of Companies Corporation, represents a sophisticated fusion of refined luxury and heartfelt hospitality.

The arrival of this brand is not merely the opening of a building but the unveiling of a carefully composed melody designed to resonate with every guest who walks through its doors. By blending a deep sense of place with international standards of excellence, the hotel aims to create an environment where luxury is experienced as a harmony of comfort and grace.

According to Colin Tan, the chief operating officer and general manager, the property is adopting a strategic phased introduction to ensure every detail is perfected. In this initial stage, the hotel has opened a select number of guest floors and core facilities to the public. Currently, the focus is on four floors, which include the main lobby and two to three food and beverage outlets located on the ground and third floors.

For this preliminary phase, approximately sixty rooms are available for guests, allowing the management to refine their service standards before expanding. The remaining inventory of roughly one hundred and twenty rooms will be integrated into the operations as the property continues its growth trajectory. The culinary experience at Aria is designed to be a highlight of the stay, with several high-end offerings in the pipeline.

One of the most anticipated additions is a luxury patisserie on the third floor, which is expected to be fully operational within a month and a half. This pastry shop will be led by a highly reputable chef previously associated with the Grand Hyatt Manila, bringing world-class expertise to the local scene. Beyond the sweets, the hotel is developing its signature crescendo spaces on the upper levels.

The 31st floor will house an exclusive executive lounge and a fine dining restaurant, while the 33rd floor will feature a stunning sky bar and an infinity pool, offering panoramic views of the skyline. These premier facilities are targeted for completion by August.

Furthermore, the residential component of the project, situated on the 15th floor, is slated to open around the same period as the other high-level amenities. This integration of hotel and residence underscores the brand's commitment to providing a comprehensive luxury lifestyle. Colin Tan emphasized that Aria is more than just a name; it is a spirit rooted in culture, craftsmanship, and community.

The brand views itself as a homegrown expression of luxury, crafted with passion and a clear purpose to reflect the identity and values of the region. By balancing elevated luxury with genuine warmth, Aria seeks to contribute positively to the development of local talent and the growth of the surrounding community. As the hotel opens its doors, it does so with a promise to innovate with purpose and welcome every guest with sincerity.

The philosophy of Life in Harmony serves as the guiding principle for all operations, ensuring that every interaction is marked by grace and excellence. The project stands as a testament to the capability of local corporations to build world-class destinations that remain deeply connected to their roots. By focusing on the intersection of luxury and heart, Aria Hotel and Residences is setting a new benchmark for hospitality, where the environment is designed to soothe the soul and inspire the senses





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