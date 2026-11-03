Arellano defeats San Sebastian 69-61, seals NCAA Season 102 quarterfinals spot

Arellano University beat San Sebastian 69-61 behind T-Mc Ongotan's 22 points to secure a quarterfinals berth and stay on track for a twice-to-beat incentive in NCAA Season 102.

Arellano University formally sealed a quarterfinals spot and stayed on track for a twice-to-beat incentive after escaping winless San Sebastian College -Recoletos, 69-61, in the second round of the NCAA Season 102 men's basketball tournament on Tuesday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

T-Mc Ongotan rediscovered his form after an ankle injury, finishing with 22 points, five rebounds, four blocks, and two steals. His injury had left a huge void in the Chiefs offense as they lost three straight games against Lyceum, Perpetual, and Letran. With the win, Arellano improved to a 6-6 win-loss record, taking the second seed in Group B ahead of Emilio Aguinaldo College (5-6) and Perpetual Help (3-8).

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Manabat Adjusts Lineup After Injury

The result also sent San Sebastian to its 12th consecutive loss this season. Arellano head coach Chico Manabat said the Stags were difficult to beat and had prepared well, so the Chiefs adjusted with the return of Ongotan and Basti from injuries. He said he maximized Ongotan for more than 30 minutes and focused on San Sebastian because the team could not rely on other results.

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Renzo Abiera backed up Ongotan with 19 points, while King Vinoya contributed 11 points and eight rebounds. San Sebastian held a slim lead through the first three frames, 51-50, before the Chiefs took full control in the fourth quarter, scoring 19 points while the Golden Stags managed only 10. The Stags, eager to end a woeful 11-game losing streak, opened with a 19-7 lead in the first quarter.

They took a 40-36 halftime lead after Khit Barroga knocked down a triple to end the second period, before the Chiefs trimmed the deficit to one by the end of the third, 51-50. In the fourth quarter, Arellano pulled away with Renzo Abiera capping a 10-0 rampage with a one-handed slam in the final 4:34. But the Stags staged another fightback behind Caesleyh Bacani, whose seven straight points pulled San Sebastian within four, 58-62.

Abiera and Ongotan Seal Victory

Arellano held on as Abiera buried a triple and Ongotan and Maverick Vinoya each sank a pair of free throws to seal the victory. Bacani led the Stags with 19 points while Nurben Muktimar flirted with a double-double of 16 markers and nine rebounds. Kent Baani also scored 19 points for San Sebastian, but his effort was not enough.

No matter the result of future Group B games, Letran is the only team assured of a top seed in the tournament with an 8-3 record. The scores: AU 69 - Ongotan 22, Abiera 19, Vinoya 11, Geronimo 6, Valencia 4, Borromero 2, Langit 2, Manansala 2, Hernal 1, Camay 0, Buenaventura 0, Flores 0, Cabotaje 0, Barraca 0.

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Letran Secured Top Seed in Group B

SSC-R 61 - Bacani 19, Muktimar 16, Barroga 7, Gabat 7, Castor 4, Cuya 3, Velasco 3, Kitane 1, Suico 1, Salvo 0. Quarter scores: 14-20, 36-40, 50-51, 69-61.