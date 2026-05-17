Archdioceses and Dioceses Network Supports Impeachment Trial, Mobilizes Communities

The Social Action Networks of all Archdioceses and Dioceses, comprising 36 bishops and archbishops, enthusiastically endorse the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines' (CBCP) call for the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte. They appeal to the Senate to adhere to the constitution's requirements and swiftly conduct the trial.

THE Social Action Networks of all Archdioceses and Dioceses, led by 36 bishops and archbishops, expressed their unwavering support for the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) call to hold the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte .

The networks acknowledged the need for the Senate to abide by the Constitution's mandate and proceed with the trial. In response, they committed to mobilizing their communities and organizing various activities that symbolize their support for the impeachment trial





sunstaronline / 🏆 18. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Catholics Archdioceses Dioceses Catholic Bishops Conference Of The Philippines Vice President Sara Duterte Senate Constitution Safeguarding Democratic Institutions Upholding The Rule Of Law

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

LandBank Launches Agri-Negosyo Loan Program – Palay Yield Enhancement Financing Facility (ANYO-Palay) to Boost Rice Yields and Rural GrowthThe Agri-Negosyo Loan Program – Palay Yield Enhancement Financing Facility (ANYO-Palay) aims to help small rice farmers access digital farming tools and technologies to modernize their operations. The program aims to strengthen their yields, food security, and rural growth through concessional borrowing. Additionally, it supports the government's digitalization agenda by leveraging digital technology to improve efficiency, enhance transparency, and strengthen decision-making.

Read more »

ICC Trial Agenda, Defense Request for Examination of President DuterteThe article discusses the trial schedule in the ICC case against President Rodrigo Duterte. The prosecution proposed a trial start date of November 30, 2026, and suggested holding the first trial hearing in September 2026. The defense raised concerns over eligibility to stand trial and requested an examination by independent experts. They also requested interpreter services for victim testimonies in English and Cebuano.

Read more »

Globe Reiterates Emergency Measures Amid Brownout AdvisoriesGlobe confirms that it has implemented contingency plans to ensure uninterrupted network operations during brownout advisories. The company is working closely with key government institutions and industry partners to support critical infrastructure as telecommunications.

Read more »

Vivo V70 FE: Creativity and Convenience with Globe GPlan 1799The vivo V70 FE, equipped with a 200MP OIS ultra-clear camera, supports creativity with minimal effort through exclusive photo borders inspired by POP MART’s Zsiga. Its large-capacity battery ensures all-day use, while 90W FlashCharge quickly restores power. The device is ideal for creators, collectors, and travelers.

Read more »