Archdiocese of Jaro Dedicates Second Collection to Assist Earthquake Victims in Mindanao

The Archdiocese of Jaro has dedicated its second collection to extend assistance to victims of the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck Mindanao. The collection will support emergency relief and rehabilitation efforts in affected communities.

The Archdiocese of Jaro dedicated its second collection to extend assistance to victims of the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck Mindanao . In a circular letter, Jaro Archbishop Midyphil Billones directed parishes under his jurisdiction to remit the collection to the Oeconomus Office on or before Wednesday, June 17.

The collection was a response to a call by CBCP President and Lipa Archbishop Gilbert Garcera to hold a second collection during Sunday Masses on June 14. Garcera said the proceeds would be coursed through diocesan social action centers and Caritas Philippines to support emergency relief and rehabilitation efforts in affected communities.

The number of missing persons has dropped to 33, while the number of injured has risen to 1,221, as the Office of Civil Defense continues to validate casualty reports. Rescue personnel have focused operations on Sarangani Island, Balut Island, and Jose Abad Santos in Davao Occidental, as well as Glan in Sarangani province. Nearly 4,000 aftershocks had been recorded as of 9 a.m. Friday.

The Department of Energy reported that power supply to hospitals affected by the earthquake had been restored. The Department of Health has also deployed two Philippine Emergency Medical Assistance Teams to assist medical personnel in Sarangani. Hospital operations in Mindanao continue despite the earthquake, with one rural health unit and two health stations remaining non-operational. Efforts are underway to restore their services





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Archdiocese Of Jaro Earthquake Mindanao Assistance Relief Efforts

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