Archdiocese of Davao Names Abel Apigo as Fifth Archbishop

The Vatican appointed 58‑year‑old Bishop Abel Apigo as the new metropolitan archbishop of Davao, succeeding Romulo Valles after 14 years of service. Apigo returns to his native archdiocese after leading the Diocese of Mati.

On Monday, 9 November 2024 the Vatican announced that Bishop Abel Cahiles A. Apigo of Mati had been appointed as the new metropolitan archbishop of the Archdiocese of Davao. Apigo, 58, succeeded Archbishop Romulo G. Valles, who served the archdiocese for more than fourteen years before submitting his resignation at the mandatory age of 75.

Appointment and Immediate Transition

At the same moment the Holy See Press Office confirmed Valles' resignation, Apigo's appointment was announced. The decision comes as part of the usual practice of the Catholic Church to maintain continuity in diocesan leadership while respecting the retirement of senior bishops.

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Apigo has a long history with the local church. He was ordained a priest for the Archdiocese of Davao in 1994, served at San Pedro Cathedral, and later held key positions in priestly formation and clergy oversight at St. Francis Xavier Regional Major Seminary. In 2018 he was named Bishop of Mati, where he carried out pastoral duties for six years before returning to Davao.

Reactions from Davao and Mati Communities

San Pedro Cathedral Parish welcomed the new archbishop, noting that Apigo is a Davao‑born leader whose ministry has been deeply rooted in the archdiocese. The parish appealed for God's continued guidance for Apigo as he takes on his new role.

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The Roman Catholic Diocese of Mati issued a statement of gratitude for Apigo's pastoral leadership during his tenure as its bishop. The diocese expressed its hopes that he will continue to serve faithfully as he "embraces this new mission" in Davao.

Background of the Former Archbishop

Archbishop Romulo Valles, born 10 July 1951 in Maribojoc, Bohol, was ordained in 1976 for the then‑Diocese of Tagum. He led Kidapawan, Zamboanga, and finally Davao, before his retirement on 9 November 2024. Throughout his career, Valles had been a key figure in the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines, contributing to national ecclesiastical initiatives.

Apigo's appointment therefore marks a significant transition for the Archdiocese of Davao, as a native priest returns from a six‑year stretch of episcopal service in the Diocese of Mati. The new archbishop is expected to continue Valles' legacy while steering the archdiocese into new pastoral priorities and community outreach programs in the coming years.