Archbishop Abel Apigo Set for Davao Installation on January 14

The Archdiocese of Davao confirms that Archbishop-elect Abel C. Apigo will be installed as the new Metropolitan Archbishop on January 14, 2027, at the San Pedro Metropolitan Cathedral.

Archbishop-elect Abel C. Apigo is scheduled to assume leadership of the Archdiocese of Davao following his official installation on January 14, 2027. The canonical possession ceremony and installation mass are set to begin at 9 a.m. on that Thursday at the San Pedro Metropolitan Cathedral in Davao City. This significant ecclesiastical event marks the formal transition of power within one of the most prominent Catholic jurisdictions in the Philippines, replacing the long-serving prelate who has guided the local church for over a decade.

Canonical Possession Details and Venue

The Archdiocese of Davao issued an official announcement on November 13 regarding the specific logistics of the upcoming ceremony. The document confirmed that the Most Rev. Abel C. Apigo, D.D. will receive his canonical possession of the see during a liturgical celebration held at the city's historic metropolitan cathedral. The Chancery extended a formal invitation to all clergy members, religious community representatives, and the broader faithful to attend the event and offer prayers for the new pastor. The statement was signed by Fr. Jaime J. Gamboa, the Chancellor of the Archdiocese of Davao, who serves as the primary administrative officer for the archdiocesan curia.

Also read Davao City’s El Niño working group created

Appointment by Pope Leo XIV

The Vatican finalized the succession when Pope Leo XIV appointed Abel C. Apigo as the new Metropolitan Archbishop of Davao on November 9, 2026. This papal decree accepted the resignation from pastoral governance previously submitted by Archbishop Romulo G. Valles, who had led the archdiocese since 2012. The appointment represents a smooth transition of authority within the hierarchy, as Valles continues to be welcomed by his successor during retreat settings. A photograph from the Davao Clergy Retreat in November 2026 shows Archbishop Valles warmly welcoming Archbishop-elect Apigo at the PME Rest House during the fourth night of the gathering.

Biography and Ecclesiastical Career of Apigo

Abel C. Apigo, 58, is a native of Calinan in Davao City and possesses deep roots within the local church structure. He was ordained a priest for the Archdiocese of Davao on April 18, 1994, immediately beginning his ministerial service in various capacities. Before his elevation to the episcopacy, he served as parish vicar at the San Pedro Cathedral from 1994 to 1996. His early career included significant academic and pastoral contributions at the St. Francis Xavier Regional Major Seminary of Mindanao, where he held roles as professor, coordinator, vice rector, dean, and eventually rector starting in 2006.

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Apigo furthered his theological education at the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome, where he obtained a licentiate in Church History. In 2014, he was appointed episcopal vicar for the clergy of the Archdiocese of Davao, a role that placed him at the center of diocesan administration. His journey to the archiepiscopal seat continued when he was named the second Bishop of Mati in February 2018, receiving his episcopal consecration on April 24 of that same year.

Impact on the Local Catholic Community

The installation of Abel C. Apigo ushers in a new chapter for the Archdiocese of Davao after the ten-year pastoral governance of Romulo G. Valles. The transition is expected to bring continuity to the archdiocese's social and charitable initiatives, given Apigo's extensive background in both administration and academic formation. The 2027 installation date provides ample time for the community to prepare for the liturgical festivities and for the new archbishop to finalize his pastoral agenda. As the new head of the metropolitan see, Apigo will oversee a vast territory and a diverse population of Catholics across the Davao region.