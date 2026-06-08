Apple to Overhaul Siri with Privacy-Focused AI at WWDC 2026

Apple's 2026 WWDC will focus on a major Siri revamp, aiming to catch up with AI rivals while preserving user privacy. New features may include a chat mode, personal context, and developer extensions.

Apple is set to host its 2026 Worldwide Developers Conference ( WWDC ) online from June 8 to June 12, with a major focus on overhauling its Siri digital assistant.

The event, held at Apple's Cupertino headquarters, comes after years of criticism that Siri has lagged behind competitors like OpenAI's ChatGPT and Anthropic's Claude. Despite being available on over 2.5 billion devices, Siri has failed to keep pace with the rapid advancements in artificial intelligence, particularly in the realm of generative AI and AI agents that can autonomously perform complex tasks.

Apple now faces the challenge of transforming Siri into a truly useful assistant while maintaining its strong commitment to user privacy and data security. The company's approach to AI has been cautious, but the potential is enormous given the wealth of personal data stored on iPhones-emails, messages, calendars, and more. This data could enable Siri to provide highly personalized and context-aware responses.

However, Apple's strict privacy protocols prevent apps from accessing each other's data, and even Apple itself requires user permission to tap into much of this information. Analysts believe that Apple must create a framework that allows developers to leverage AI without compromising privacy. Patrick Moorhead, founder of Moor Insights & Strategy, notes that AI's value lies in data, which creates context and improves outcomes.

Apple's stock has risen about 50% over the past year, outperforming Microsoft but lagging behind Alphabet, which has benefited from its Gemini model. At the conference, Apple is expected to introduce a new chat mode for Siri and a personal context feature that lets users share their data with the assistant.

Andrew Cornwall, a senior analyst at Forrester, predicts that Apple will let developers integrate their apps into Siri via extensions and choose from multiple AI models, including those from OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google. Apple may also unveil a new method to utilize its custom chips for AI processing. The company is likely to position AI as a set of practical experiences rather than a technology, given the public's unease with AI in the US.

While competitors like Nvidia and Microsoft explore advanced agent technologies like OpenClaw, Apple is expected to proceed cautiously, as analysts deem such technologies premature for consumer use. Ben Bajarin of Creative Strategies believes Apple will not emphasize these emerging technologies yet, citing security concerns and lack of readiness





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