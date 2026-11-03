Apple Secures Record P7.4 Billion Laptop Deal with Philippines DepEd

Apple announced a $116 million contract to supply 170,000 MacBooks to the Philippines Department of Education, marking the largest education procurement in the department's history amid past scandals.

Tech giant Apple Inc. announced on Monday, November 2, that it has secured a historic procurement contract with the Philippine Department of Education (DepEd) valued at approximately P7.4 billion. This agreement, revealed during Apple's quarterly earnings call, represents the largest single education technology deal in the department's history and underscores the growing intersection of global tech giants with developing nation public infrastructure. The announcement, which translates to roughly $116 million in revenue for Apple, signals a significant shift in how the Philippine government approaches digital literacy and classroom technology provision.

Contract Scope and Device Specifications

The core of this agreement involves the supply of over 170,000 Apple MacBook Neo units to public school teachers across the archipelago. These devices account for nearly 75% of the 231,725 total teacher devices contracted under the DepEd Computerization Program since the onset of the pandemic. By focusing on this specific hardware, Apple is integrating a substantial portion of the Philippine teaching workforce into its proprietary ecosystem, a move that Chief Executive Officer John Ternus stated helps fuel growth across the business by bringing more users into the platform. The scale of this acquisition is unprecedented in the context of recent educational technology rollouts in the country.

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Transparent Pricing and Market Value Analysis

A detailed look at the unit costs suggests a higher degree of fiscal transparency compared to previous controversial deals. The MacBook Neo is priced at P43,000 per unit, which is notably below its official retail price of P49,990 in the Philippines, with upgraded versions retailing for up to nearly P57,000 at authorized stores like Power Mac Center. This pricing structure stands in stark contrast to the nearly 40,000 laptops procured in earlier years, which state auditors flagged for containing outdated processors and being overpriced relative to their market value. The MacBook Neo, currently the most affordable product in the Mac line, runs on the same high-performance chips found in premium iPhones, offering a tangible quality improvement over past government purchases.

Historical Context of Procurement Scandals

The significance of this deal is heightened by the department's troubled history with computer procurement. Previous scandals, beginning under former Education Secretary Leonor Briones during the tenure of former President Rodrigo Duterte and continuing under Vice President Sara Duterte, involved allegations of low-quality purchases and the leakage of devices into the retail market due to unqualified logistics providers. The 2021 laptop scandal, which was investigated by the Senate, saw state auditors flag the DepEd for buying alleged low-quality equipment. These past failures have created deep skepticism among journalists and citizens regarding the integrity of billion-peso government contracts, making any new large-scale deal a subject of intense public scrutiny.

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Official Stance on Competitive Bidding

Despite the skepticism, Education Secretary Sonny Angara confirmed on Tuesday, November 3, that Apple participated in an open competitive bid, which is the standard default requirement for government procurement processes. This confirmation aims to address immediate concerns about whether the deal was awarded without proper competition. However, questions remain regarding the specific dynamics of the bidding process, including whether other companies dared to compete against a tech goliath like Apple and what alternative offers were presented to the department. The lack of public disclosure regarding other bidders continues to fuel debate about the true openness of this multi-million peso contract.

Implementation Timeline and Delivery Challenges

DepEd has stated that the delivery of the MacBook Neo units is expected to begin immediately and will continue through March 2027, targeting the nation's almost 900,000 public school teachers. This timeline is critical for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s stated priority of improving digital literacy among educators and students nationwide. However, the focus now shifts to the logistical execution of the deal. Past issues were not always about the hardware quality but rather the failure of large portions of previously procured units to reach the intended recipients in schools across the archipelago. Monitoring who delivers the laptops and how they are distributed to remote areas from Batanes to Sulu will be essential to ensure these devices actually end up in the hands of teachers.