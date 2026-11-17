Apple Inc. faces a 2027 Paris trial for alleged planned obsolescence in iPhones. The case concerns repair restrictions on models from iPhone XS through iPhone 15 and SE, with fines up to 300,000 euros at stake.

Apple will face trial in Paris beginning in June 2027 for allegations of organized planned obsolescence. French prosecutors accuse the technology giant of deliberately preventing iPhone repairs outside of its official authorized outlets. This landmark legal action represents the first criminal case of its kind against the company in France regarding repair obstruction.

Trial Details and Legal Charges

The specific trial involving Apple Distribution International and its parent company, Apple Inc, is scheduled to commence on June 17 and will last for four days. The charges stem from alleged actions taken over a period exceeding two and a half years, specifically from November 2021 to July 2024. Prosecutors argue that the company systematically obstructed the repair and refurbishment processes for a wide array of its smartphone devices during this timeframe.

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If found guilty, Apple could face a maximum fine of 300,000 euros, which is approximately $330,000. Additionally, the company may be subject to penalties based on a percentage of its annual revenue and could face compensation claims from affected consumers. This potential financial liability underscores the severity with which French authorities are treating the allegations of anti-consumer practices.

Affected iPhone Models and Technical Restrictions

The legal complaint targets a broad range of devices, including the iPhone XS, the iPhone 12, 13, 14, and 15 series, as well as the iPhone SE released in 2022. Source material indicates that Apple allegedly configured its software to make it technically impossible to repair or refurbish these phones outside its authorized service network. These technical barriers were designed to enforce a closed ecosystem for device maintenance.

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Specific mechanisms cited include the disabling of the Face ID feature if the front camera is replaced by an unauthorized repair shop. Similarly, the battery health monitoring feature could stop functioning correctly after non-official repairs. These software-enforced restrictions effectively render unauthorized repairs non-functional, thereby compelling users to seek official services or replace their devices entirely.

Stakeholder Positions and Corporate Response

The case was initiated after the campaign group Stop Planned Obsolescence filed a formal complaint in December 2022. The group welcomed the prosecutorial move, labeling the charges against Apple as unfounded allegations from the company's perspective. Stop Planned Obsolescence has a history of legal engagement with the tech giant, having previously secured a 25 million euro settlement in February 2021.

That previous settlement resolved allegations that Apple failed to inform iPhone users that software updates could degrade the performance of older devices. The roots of that controversy date back to December 2017, when Apple admitted that its iOS software was slowing down older phones with deteriorating battery life. The current charges represent a escalation from performance throttling to active obstruction of the right to repair.

Apple has strongly contested these specific allegations. In a statement provided to the Agence France-Presse, the company declared that it firmly rejects the accusations of organizing planned obsolescence. The firm maintains that its policies are necessary for product integrity and user safety, though the court will determine the validity of the prosecution's claims.

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Financial Motives and Market Impact

Planned obsolescence is a practice where manufacturers deliberately shorten product lifespans to encourage more frequent consumer replacements. In this context, prosecutors suggest the alleged aim was to boost sales of Apple's flagship product and increase the revenue of the multinational corporation. This strategy would directly impact the aftermarket for smartphone parts and independent repair services.

The financial stakes are high for the company, which now generates more than $400 billion annually. Approximately half of this massive revenue stream is derived directly from iPhone sales. By restricting third-party repairs, the company could theoretically drive more consumers toward purchasing new units rather than maintaining existing ones, thereby protecting its high-margin hardware sales volume.