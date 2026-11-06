Appellate Court Allows Michael Crichton Estate Lawsuit Against The Pitt To Proceed

California appellate judges ruled the Michael Crichton estate lawsuit against The Pitt can move forward due to minimal similarities. Warner Bros Television defends the series as original.

A California appeals court has determined that the television series The Pitt shares sufficient similarities with the classic show ER to allow a copyright infringement lawsuit to proceed. Sherri Crichton, the widow of ER creator Michael Crichton, initiated the legal battle alleging that The Pitt constitutes an unauthorized reboot of the original series. The ruling comes from a three-judge panel on the California 2nd District Court of Appeal, which issued its unanimous decision on Wednesday.

Appellate Court Rejects Dismissal Motion

The appellate panel ruled that the trial court judge was correct in rejecting a motion to dismiss the case filed by Warner Bros Television. The production company also produced the original ER series and argued that the lawsuit should be thrown out at this early stage. However, the judges found that the plaintiff had demonstrated enough minimal similarity between the two medical dramas to justify moving the case forward in the legal system. This decision addresses only the threshold question of whether the case has enough merit to survive a motion to dismiss, not whether the shows are ultimately derivative.

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Judicial Analysis Of Show Similarities

The court identified specific parallels in structure and tone that justify the lawsuit proceeding. The opinion stated that both series provide commentaries on the healthcare system with a specific focus on the emergency room environment. The judges noted that the shows depict the difficult conditions under which medical staff operates, staying almost entirely within the emergency department rather than tracking patient movements elsewhere. Both series also utilize very fast pacing and feature reactions to multiple overlapping crises. The judicial opinion highlighted that the fast-paced dialogue uses incomprehensible shorthand and jargon for laypeople, creating an air of immediacy and accuracy common to both programs.

Defendants Dismissed From Case

While the lawsuit against the production company continues, the appellate court dismissed several individual defendants from the case. The panel unanimously removed Noah Wyle from the list of defendants. Wyle starred in the original ER and serves as a producer on The Pitt. The court also dismissed John Wells, the creator of The Pitt who worked on ER, and R. Scott Gemmill, an executive producer on The Pitt who had worked on both series. The judges found no evidence that these three individuals knew the specific provisions of the Michael Crichton contract that the lawsuit alleges they interfered with. Sherri Crichton's lawsuit claims the three men acted with knowledge of the contractual restrictions.

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Background Of The Legal Dispute

The legal conflict centers on a contract provision that Michael Crichton secured for the original ER series. He obtained a coveted frozen rights clause that prohibited Warner Bros from producing sequels, remakes, or spinoffs without his consent. After Crichton died from cancer in 2008, this right transferred to his estate. The lawsuit alleges that Warner Bros Television proceeded to develop The Pitt based on the same premise without obtaining permission from Sherri Crichton. She claimed that The Pitt was actually a rebranded version of an unauthorized ER reboot that she had previously rejected. The suit was filed two years ago, long before any episodes of The Pitt aired on HBO Max.

Stakeholder Reactions And Future Steps

Warner Bros Television issued a statement maintaining that The Pitt is an entirely original series. The studio asserted that the claims against it are without merit and that the court decision does not change that position. They stated they look forward to defending their position as the case proceeds. The dispute involves two highly acclaimed medical dramas. The original ER, written by Crichton, aired on NBC from 1994 to 2009 and redefined the genre with tens of millions of weekly viewers. The Pitt has since become one of the most lauded series in television, winning two Emmys for best drama for its first two seasons. Noah Wyle also won two best actor Emmys for his role in The Pitt.