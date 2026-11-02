APECO launches Canada roadshows to attract defense and clean energy investments

The Aurora Pacific Economic Zone and Freeport Authority is holding investment roadshows in Canada to draw defense, clean energy and infrastructure investments. The mission supports its goal of becoming the Philippines first national defense and clean energy hub.

The Aurora Pacific Economic Zone and Freeport Authority ( APECO) has launched a series of investment roadshows in Canada to attract locators from the defense, clean energy and other industries.

The mission was organized with the Asian Consulting Group. APECO said the roadshows support its bid to become the Philippines first national defense and clean energy hub. On Monday, APECO President and Chief Executive Officer Gil Taway IV led the Philippines-Indo-Pacific Investment and Tax Briefing in Montreal. Co-organizers included the Philippine Embassy in Ottawa, the Philippine Trade and Investment Center in Toronto, the law firm Fasken, the HEC Montreal Entrepreneurship Hub and the Canada-ASEAN Business Council.

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Canadian Energy Expertise Supports Ecozone Development

APECO will also join the Alberta-Philippines Trade and Investment Event in Calgary on Nov. 5. Taway said the ecozone sits facing the Pacific, offering Canadian companies opportunities in infrastructure, defense, clean energy and supply chain development. He said Canadian energy expertise could help APECO develop a self-sustaining ecozone. He cited available land for energy projects as one of its attractions.

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Taway said: We need reliable and sustainable power, which Canadian businesses, especially those in Alberta, can help us set up given their expertise in energy. APECO is promoting its Pacific location as a future shipping hub for major Asia-Pacific and North American markets. It also describes the ecozone as a gateway for Canadian firms to expand in the Philippines, particularly in critical infrastructure, clean energy, defense and supply chain networks.

Taway said: We see this as an opportunity to translate our countries shared priorities into concrete investments that generate economic growth, strengthen regional connectivity and contribute to a more secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. APECO said investments in the ecozone align with Canada Indo-Pacific Strategy, which commits an initial C$2.3 billion, or about P105 billion, to strengthen economic ties, regional security and a free, open and resilient Indo-Pacific.

Bilateral Trade Growth Strengthens Canada Philippines Ties

Global Affairs Canada reported that Canada-Philippines bilateral merchandise trade reached C$3.2 billion in 2024. The roadshows followed President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. official visit to Canada earlier this year, when he met with Prime Minister Mark Carney to discuss economic ties and bilateral cooperation. The mission builds on earlier engagements. In May, Canada international trade minister identified potential cooperation in air and maritime defense, land systems, cybersecurity, supply chains and defense procurement.

The two countries signed a Mutual Logistics Support Agreement in June. In August, the Philippine Senate concurred in the ratification of the Status of a Visiting Forces Agreement. About 100 business executives and representatives are expected to attend the roadshows, representing energy, mining, critical minerals, defense, aerospace, advanced manufacturing, agriculture and logistics. The Philippine delegation will also visit Ottawa for meetings with the Canadian Commercial Corporation, the Canadian Association of Defense and Security Industries, JCM Power and the Sandstone Group.

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Regional Partners Join Calgary Investment Roadshow

Partners for the Calgary event include the Philippine Consulate General, the Government of Alberta and Calgary Economic Development. Philippine Ambassador to Canada Jose Victor Chan-Gonzaga said the mission could open business partnerships and generate investments. Consul General in Calgary Emma Sarne highlighted opportunities for companies from Alberta and Saskatchewan.

PTIC-Toronto Commercial Counsellor and Trade Commissioner Mario Tani said the ecozone could host Canadian defense technology, manufacturing and technologies with both civilian and military uses, as the Philippines strengthens its domestic defense capabilities.