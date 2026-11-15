Apeco Secures Funding for Casiguran Port and Industrial Park Project

Apeco receives P177.62 million to study a 500-hectare seaport in Casiguran, Aurora, aiming to relieve western port congestion and boost regional trade.

The Aurora Pacific Economic Zone and Freeport Authority has officially secured P177.62 million in government funding to initiate a comprehensive study for its proposed 500-hectare seaport and industrial park located in Casiguran, Aurora. This substantial financial injection marks a critical milestone in the development of the Casiguran International New Port and Maritime Industrial Park, transforming the project from a conceptual vision into a structured, actionable infrastructure plan. The funding is exclusively designated to cover preparatory work, encompassing everything from initial pre-feasibility analyses to final financial close procedures.

Project Mechanisms and Strategic Advisory

The Public-Private Partnership Center's Project Development and Monitoring Facility Committee approved this specific allocation to finance the technical, financial, legal, and commercial assessments required for such a massive undertaking. With these resources, Apeco will engage specialized transaction advisers who will rigorously evaluate the viability of the Casiguran International New Port and Maritime Industrial Park. These experts will refine the project structure and prepare all necessary documentation to facilitate a competitive procurement process, ensuring transparency and attracting high-quality private sector partners for future development phases.

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Relieving Western Port Congestion

Gil Taway IV, serving as both president and chief executive officer of Apeco, emphasized that establishing a major port facility on the eastern coast of Luzon provides a vital alternative to the severely congested ports located in western Philippines and across Southeast Asia. He articulated a vision where this new hub operates as a central transshipment point for Southeast Asia and the broader Indo-Pacific region. By decentralizing port operations, the project aims to streamline logistics networks and reduce bottlenecks that currently hinder efficient cargo movement across the archipelago.

The proposed complex is designed to offer a wide array of critical services, including advanced cargo handling, transshipment logistics, large-scale warehousing, cold storage facilities, and ship repair services. This comprehensive approach is intended to open new shipping routes and significantly assist manufacturers who currently source goods from Asia-Pacific suppliers and export finished products to Indo-Pacific markets. The strategic location supports a more balanced logistical ecosystem within the country.

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Trade Statistics and Regional Impact

Current data highlights the urgency of this infrastructure expansion, noting that Asia-Pacific countries account for more than 60 percent of the Philippines' trading partners. Despite this heavy trade reliance on the eastern direction, the majority of the country's existing port infrastructure remains situated on the western seaboard. This geographical mismatch creates inefficiencies and higher costs for businesses engaged in eastward trade, making the Casiguran facility a strategic necessity for long-term economic growth and connectivity.

Furthermore, the project promises to directly benefit local industries, particularly the fishing sector in Aurora. By implementing better cold chain infrastructure, the initiative aims to reduce transport costs and minimize spoilage rates for fresh catches. In 2024 alone, Philippine fish exports to Indo-Pacific markets totaled $420 million, equivalent to P24 billion, with the United States and Japan serving as the largest destinations. Improved logistics will allow local producers to compete more effectively in these high-value international markets.

Financial Viability and Future Outlook

A preliminary assessment conducted by the PPP Center projects an economic internal rate of return of 18.2 percent for the Casiguran International New Port and Maritime Industrial Park, a figure that significantly exceeds the Investment Coordination Committee's 10-percent social discount rate. The forecast also indicates an after-tax financial internal rate of return of 10.5 percent, which remains comfortably above the estimated weighted average cost of capital at 7.5 percent, demonstrating strong financial fundamentals.

Taway added that the project is expected to attract substantial private investment, create numerous jobs, and strengthen economic ties between Aurora and neighboring provinces. Beyond logistics, the facility aims to serve the defense, pharmaceutical, clean energy, and critical minerals processing industries. Apeco will continue to collaborate with the PPP Center and other government agencies to meet all PPP requirements and ensure the successful execution of this transformative infrastructure project.