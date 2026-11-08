Apeco Investment Mission Draws Record Interest in Canada

Apeco's Canada investment mission attracted 120 participants across Montreal and Calgary, exceeding targets to position Aurora as a key Indo-Pacific destination.

The Aurora Pacific Economic Zone and Freeport Authority ( Apeco) successfully executed a high-profile investment mission to Canada, drawing approximately 120 participants to events in Montreal and Calgary. This turnout significantly exceeded the agency's initial target of 30 participants, demonstrating strong market interest in the Philippine economic zone. The mission featured a Philippines-Indo-Pacific Investment and Tax Briefing in Montreal, which attracted around 45 attendees. Participants in the capital included major names such as aerospace manufacturer Bombardier and institutional investor La Caisse. Food and beverage industry leaders like Tim Hortons and food processor Attica Foods also attended the Canadian events.

Montreal Briefing Draws Major Investors

The Montreal event hosted a diverse group of financial and industrial stakeholders, including economic development agencies and export credit organizations. Representing the Canadian government sector were Investissement Quebec, Export Development Canada (EDC), and FinDev Canada. The Canada-Asean Business Council (CABC) was also present, highlighting the strategic importance of regional trade ties. These institutional players engaged with Apeco representatives to explore potential synergies between Canadian expertise and Philippine development goals. The presence of such high-level entities underscores the credibility and seriousness of Apeco's outreach efforts in North America.

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Calgary Event Highlights Aerospace and Defense

In Calgary, the Alberta-Philippine Trade and Investment event, hosted by the Government of Alberta and Calgary Economic Development, saw around 80 participants. The Calgary segment focused heavily on aerospace, defense, and technology sectors, with notable attendees including Canadian UAVs and QinetiQ Target Systems Canada. Other key participants included On Aerotek Solutions, ConvergX, and Vault Renewables. Philcan Innovations Inc. also represented the Filipino-Canadian business community at the event. Diplomatic and civic leaders, including representatives from Invest Alberta and the Women's Center of Calgary, attended to support the initiative.

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Stakeholder Positions and Strategic Goals

Apeco President and CEO Gil Taway IV stated that the mission supported the agency's goal of positioning the Aurora ecozone as a premier investment destination in the Indo-Pacific. He emphasized that Apeco would follow up on discussions to pursue investments that create jobs and support economic development. Philippine Ambassador to Canada Jose Victor Chan-Gonzaga described the ecozone as the next big thing in the Philippines. He highlighted the anticipated signing of a Philippines-Canada free trade agreement, which would be the country's first bilateral FTA with a North American nation.

Future Implications for Trade and Investment

The mission was facilitated by the Philippine Embassy in Canada, the Philippine Consulate General in Calgary, and the Philippine Trade and Investment Center in Toronto. Partners in the effort included the Government of Alberta, Calgary Economic Development, Fasken, HEC Montreal Entrepreneurship Hub, and CABC. In Ottawa, Apeco met with the Canadian Commercial Corp., clean energy company JCM Power, and consulting firm Sandstone Group. Philippine Consul General in Calgary Emma Sarne invited Alberta businesses to make the Philippines part of their next stage of growth. The mission marks a significant step in strengthening bilateral economic ties between the two nations.