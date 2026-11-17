APEC Economic Leaders confront energy shocks from the Iran war and US-China trade disputes during the November 2026 Dalian summit, assessing regional economic resilience.

Leaders of 21 Asia-Pacific economies gathered in Dalian, China, for the APEC Economic Committee Plenary on August 25, 2026, to confront a dual crisis threatening regional stability. The ongoing war in Iran has severely disrupted global energy supplies, while persistent tensions between the United States and China continue to cloud trade prospects across the Pacific. This convergence of geopolitical conflict and economic fragmentation has created an environment where sustaining multilateral cooperation is increasingly difficult.

Energy Shocks and Inflationary Pressures

The war in Iran has led to sharply higher global crude oil prices and increased costs for related goods and services. Michael L. Ricafort, chief economist at Rizal Commercial Banking Corp., stated that these price surges are driving faster inflation and slower economic growth throughout the region. Energy security has become more urgent as the conflict threatens oil and gas shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for supplies to Asian economies.

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Japan has proposed an Asia-wide oil security task force to coordinate emergency stockpiling and supply releases, including specific arrangements with the Philippines. President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. called for open shipping lanes, greater information-sharing between producers and consumers, and practical storage arrangements during the Asia Zero-Emission Community summit in Manila. He emphasized that stockpiling alone would not ensure reliable energy supplies amid the escalating crisis.

Trade Disputes and Manufacturing Shifts

US-China tariff disputes initiated in 2025 have significantly slowed trade and investment flows. Restrictions on high-tech products sold from the US to China have further complicated the economic landscape. Mr. Ricafort noted that improved communication between Washington and Beijing could help ease these tensions, citing recent conversations between US President Donald J. Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping as a positive sign.

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The US has also shifted some manufacturing to other Asian economies to reduce its reliance on China for sensitive technology. Mr. Ricafort cited the US-led Pax Silica initiative, which includes the Philippines, as a strategic opportunity for the country to join artificial intelligence and high-tech supply chains. He indicated that this shift could open the door for the Philippines to become part of the global AI-related supply chains.

Domestic Challenges and Economic Outlook

Despite the potential for external benefits, domestic weaknesses may limit the Philippines' gains from the APEC meeting. Filomeno S. Sta. Ana III, coordinator of Action for Economic Reforms, argued that structural and institutional obstacles are compounded by political polarization and instability. He stated that public dissatisfaction with the administration and perceptions that President Marcos is a lame duck could make investors more cautious across all sectors.

Edmund S. Tayao, president and chief executive officer of Political Elemental Researchers and Strategists, highlighted that the country's limited manufacturing base leaves it dependent on imports. He explained that the nation exports raw minerals and agricultural products instead of developing industries that produce higher-value goods. Mr. Tayao linked inflation to slow government spending amid a corruption scandal that has delayed infrastructure projects.

Strategic Dialogues and Future Cooperation

The APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, scheduled for November 18-19 under the theme Building an Asia-Pacific Community to Prosper Together, will focus on openness, innovation, and cooperation. Chinese President Xi Jinping will chair the meeting, which addresses the fact that APEC's 21 member economies account for about 60% of global gross domestic product and nearly half of world trade. The grouping has projected regional growth of 3.4% in 2026.

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The summit will feature high-stakes diplomatic interactions, including a trilateral meeting in Shenzhen on November 19 between President Xi, President Trump, and Russian President Vladimir V. Putin. Mr. Trump has expressed a desire to discuss nuclear arms reductions and the war in Iran. President Marcos is expected to outline the impact of the Middle East crisis and its implications for Pacific countries, noting that strategic competition has intensified and disrupted supply chains globally.