Antonio's Group opens Esca House in Quezon City, featuring contemporary Southeast Asian cuisine. Experience regional flavors in a Bali-inspired setting at Opus Mall.

A new fine dining destination has opened its doors in Quezon City, introducing a distinct culinary and aesthetic experience to the Philippine hospitality landscape. Esca House, the latest concept from Antonio's Group, officially launched its operations at Opus Mall, offering patrons a contemporary Asian dining experience rooted in the heritage of the Escalante family. This establishment represents a significant addition to the well-known restaurant portfolio, bringing a fresh perspective to the dining scene in the Bridgetowne area.

Concept Driven by Escalante Family Heritage

Esca House takes its name directly from the Escalante family, serving as a tribute to their personal history and cultural connections. The restaurant's menu is inspired by the extensive travels of the family across Southeast Asia, translating those experiences into a cohesive dining concept. This approach aims to create a sensory journey that mirrors the diverse landscapes and flavors found throughout the region, moving beyond standard offerings to provide a more nuanced cultural narrative on the plate.

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The design of the establishment plays a critical role in executing this vision, creating an atmosphere that transports guests away from the urban environment of Manila. Visitors immediately encounter a striking architectural feature: a two-story structure characterized by a prow gable roof positioned on its side. This unique silhouette, combined with an ample lawn leading up to a somewhat curious entrance, establishes a tone that is both modern and reminiscent of tropical retreats found in other parts of Asia.

Architectural Design Evokes Regional Atmospheres

Creative direction for the space was led by Tonyboy, ensuring that every visual detail contributes to the immersive experience. The interior features large arched windows that allow natural light to interact with the muted gray walls, which serve as a backdrop for colorful art pieces. These elements are complemented by abundant foliage and carpeted floors, designed to soften the environment and enhance the feeling of being in a relaxed, tropical locale rather than a commercial district.

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The goal was to evoke specific destinations such as Bali, Bangkok, Penang, or even Tagaytay, a location that holds nostalgic value for the original Antonio's. By integrating these regional aesthetics, the restaurant creates a cohesive environment where the physical space supports the culinary narrative. This attention to detail ensures that the ambiance matches the high quality of the food, making the location itself a destination for those seeking a complete sensory escape.

Regional Cuisine Diverges From Standard Menu

General Manager Clem Zueleta described the menu as a departure from the delicious but familiar food typically expected from the Antonio's Group. The focus is firmly on regional cuisine, with a flavor profile that spans multiple countries. Diners can expect dishes that highlight the finesse and sophistication of Southeast Asian cooking, utilizing vibrant flavors and fresh ingredients to create complex taste experiences.

Key dishes include Langka Satay, Red Curry Crab served with buttered roti, and raw Hamachi presented on a bed of coconut, chili, and lime sauce. These items draw inspiration from Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore, respectively. Additionally, the menu features Hanoi-style Turmeric Grouper served with vermicelli noodles, offering a distinct taste of Vietnam. A House Salad featuring heirloom rice, French beans, celery, green apple, red radish, and candied nuts further emphasizes the regional diversity and freshness of the ingredients.

Despite the new Asian focus, the restaurant maintains its commitment to quality by including a twist on its signature steak. The Antonio's steak is served with sambal and chimichurri on the side, offering an Asian-inflected take on a classic favorite. This dish is paired with steak rice, ensuring that long-time patrons can still enjoy familiar comforts alongside the new experimental offerings.

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Leadership Vision and Operational Details

Basti Escalante stated that the Southeast Asian concept completes the restaurant group's ecosystem, filling a specific niche within their broader portfolio. Patricia Benedicto, the F&B and Brand Director, expressed pride in the project, noting that despite the conceptual departure, Esca House maintains the high-quality food and excellent service that define the brand. The establishment aims to be a destination in its own right, offering a gorgeous space that rivals its culinary merits.

The dining experience extends to the second floor, where a well-provisioned bar greets guests before they reach the outdoor area overlooking the river and lush landscaped areas. The spiral staircase leads to dessert offerings that continue the regional theme, such as Langka Sticky Rice, a nod to Thailand, and a Dark Chocolate Brownie with asadong mani and patis butterscotch, reflecting Filipino traditions. The cool breeze from the river adds to the special atmosphere of the venue.

Esca House is located at Opus Mall, at the corner of Bridgetowne Boulevard and E. Rodriguez Jr. Avenue in Ugong Norte, Quezon City. The restaurant operates from Sunday to Thursday between 10am and 10pm, with extended hours on Friday and Saturday from 10am to 12am. Customers can reach the establishment via phone at +639399071929 for reservations or inquiries.