Antonio Carpio Warns of Dire Consequences if Manila Does Not Make a 'Counter Declaration' to China's Claim on South China Sea High Seas

Retired Supreme Court senior associate justice Antonio Carpio warns of dire consequences if Manila does not make a 'counter declaration' to China's claim that there are no high seas in the South China Sea. He warns that if the Philippines does not act, silence or the absence of protest may be deemed as consent under international law. The Philippines should file a formal protest against China's position within a year after China ratified the Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ) Agreement or the High Seas Treaty in December 2025.

This is AI-generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article. Retired Supreme Court senior associate justice Antonio Carpio warns of dire consequences if Manila does not make a ' counter declaration ' to China's claim that there are no high seas in the South China Sea .

He warns that if the Philippines does not act, silence or the absence of protest may be deemed as consent under international law. The Philippines should file a formal protest against China's position within a year after China ratified the Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ) Agreement or the High Seas Treaty in December 2025.

When China ratified the BBNJ, China said that this ratification is without prejudice to the sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction of the state of China, including in respect of any dispute related to it





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South China Sea China High Seas Treaty Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBN Antonio Carpio Counter Declaration International Law Sovereignty Jurisdiction

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