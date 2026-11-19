Antipolo Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Barangay San Luis. A construction worker was killed following a long-standing boundary dispute with neighbors, leaving three gunshot wounds.

Antipolo Police have launched a thorough investigation into a fatal shooting that occurred in Barangay San Luis on Tuesday night. The incident, reported by EJ Gomez for GMA News Unang Balita, resulted in the death of a local construction worker who was targeted by suspected assailants on a motorcycle.

Details of the Shooting Incident

Visual evidence captured by a closed-circuit television camera shows suspects on a motorcycle ramming the victim's vehicle while he was traveling. The impact caused the victim to fall, allowing the perpetrators to flee the scene. Authorities recovered four bullet casings from the crime scene to aid in their analysis.

Also read Napolcom vows probe into abuse allegations, warns cops against protecting erring colleagues

Police Lieutenant Ken Ladyong Ada-Ol, the Chief Investigator for the Antipolo Police, detailed the severity of the injuries sustained by the victim. He stated that the man was struck by three bullets located in his flank, armpit, and back, confirming the fatal nature of the attack.

Motive Linked to Neighbor Conflict

Investigators have identified two male residents who live near the victim as persons of interest. Police believe the motive stems from a longstanding grudge and anger regarding a boundary dispute between the victim's property and that of the suspects.

Advertisement

Ada-Ol explained that a stream separates their properties, causing water to flood into the victim's house during heavy rains. This issue prompted the victim to involve barangay officials to address the boundary concerns with the neighbors.

The tension escalated in the days following the initial complaint when the victim allegedly threw stones at one of the suspects. This confrontation led the suspect to involve the barangay officials again, marking a significant escalation in the interpersonal conflict between the two families.

Next Steps in the Legal Process

The victim and his brother had just finished work as construction workers and were heading home when the ambush took place. The Antipolo Police continue to gather evidence to link the identified suspects directly to the shooting.

Authorities are currently processing the recovered bullet casings and reviewing all available CCTV footage to build a strong case for prosecution. The investigation remains active as police seek to formally charge the individuals involved in this tragic event.