Antipolo Clergy Present Marian Icon to Pope Leo XIV and Call for Global Rosary of Peace

During a pilgrimage to Rome, clergy from the Diocese of Antipolo gifted Pope Leo XIV an image of Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage and announced a worldwide "Rosary for Peace" to be held on May 31, urging Catholics to pray for an end to wars and unite in prayer.

Clergy from the Diocese of Antipolo travelled to Rome and presented Pope Leo XIV with a treasured image of Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage during a solemn pilgrimage on May 27, 2026.

The delegation, led by Bishop Ruperto Santos, handed the painting to the pontiff in a brief ceremony held at the Vatican Gardens. The gesture was described by diocesan officials as more than a diplomatic courtesy; it was a living sign of unity and shared devotion. The image, which has accompanied the faithful of Antipolo for more than four centuries, is revered for the many graces and blessings it is believed to have bestowed upon the community.

Bishop Santos explained that the gift symbolised the prayers, hopes, and gratitude of millions of Filipino Catholics who look to the Marian title for protection during journeys and for the fostering of peace in a world torn by conflict





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Antipolo Diocese Pope Leo XIV Our Lady Of Peace And Good Voyage Rosary For Peace Marian Pilgrimage

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