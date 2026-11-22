Police in Antipolo City have arrested a suspect accused of stabbing former legislator Lim inside his vehicle on November 17, 2026. Authorities recovered stolen items and the suspect following a swift operation.

Authorities in Antipolo City successfully apprehended a suspect following a violent assault on former legislator Lim that occurred inside his vehicle. The incident took place on November 17, 2026, around 2:00 pm, prompting a rapid police response that led to the capture of the accused individual.

Incident Details and Surveillance Evidence

According to reports from Vonne Aquino of Super Radyo dzBB, the attack unfolded as Lim entered his car. Closed-circuit television footage captured the former legislator's vehicle entering the premises, followed closely by the suspect. The suspect then entered the same location, establishing a clear timeline of proximity to the victim before the assault began.

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Although the surveillance cameras did not record the actual stabbing due to the angle or obstruction inside the vehicle, the Antipolo City police confirmed that the suspect repeatedly stabbed Lim while he was seated in his car. The digital evidence provided a crucial visual record of the suspect's presence and movements leading up to the crime.

The footage also showed the suspect, identified by the alias Boyet, quickly walking away from the scene after the attack. He was observed boarding a tricycle to flee the area. This visual data allowed law enforcement to track his escape route and pinpoint his eventual location for arrest.

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Suspect Arrest and Recovered Evidence

Police conducted a follow-up operation that resulted in the arrest of Boyet at a house in Angono, Rizal. The swift apprehension was a key factor in recovering physical evidence crucial to the case. Investigators seized the wallet and cell phone stolen from Lim during the incident.

Additionally, authorities recovered clothing from the suspect that was stained with blood. These items were believed to have been worn by Boyet during the stabbing. The recovery of these biological and personal items provided tangible proof linking the suspect directly to the violence inflicted upon the former legislator.

Suspect Statement and Victim Background

During interrogation, the suspect allegedly claimed that he asked Lim for coins. He further stated that Lim closed his car door on him, which may have provoked the subsequent violent outburst. This account provides a potential motive, although the severity of the stabbing suggests a disproportionate response to the alleged provocation.

The family of Lim stated that they were unaware of any enemies or adversaries that their relative might have had. This assertion suggests that the attack may not have been premeditated or driven by long-standing grudges, but rather an incident that escalated quickly from a minor interaction.

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Family Response and Legal Proceedings

The family described Lim as a loving and responsible father and husband, expressing deep sorrow over the attack. They thanked the authorities for the rapid arrest of the suspect, which they viewed as a significant step toward justice. The quick police action helped alleviate some of the distress caused by the unexpected violence.

The family has firmly stated their intention to file formal charges against Boyet. This legal action will move the case through the judicial system, where the recovered evidence and surveillance footage will play pivotal roles. The prosecution will likely rely on the physical evidence and the suspect's initial statements to secure a conviction.

The case highlights the importance of surveillance technology in solving violent crimes, even when cameras do not capture the exact moment of impact. The ability to track movements and recover stolen items proved essential in this instance.

As the legal process begins, the Antipolo City police will continue to coordinate with prosecutors to ensure all evidence is properly documented and presented in court. The community awaits the outcome of the trial, hoping for a resolution that reflects the severity of the assault.