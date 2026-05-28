Antipolo Cathedral Participates in Global Rosary Prayer for Peace Led by Pope Leo XIV

The Antipolo Cathedral has been chosen as one of six international Marian shrines to participate in the recitation of the Holy Rosary for peace led by Pope Leo XIV on Saturday, May 30, 2026.

The Antipolo Cathedral has been chosen as one of six international Marian shrines to participate in the recitation of the Holy Rosary for peace that will be led by Pope Leo XIV on Saturday, May 30, 2026.

In this historic moment, as the world continues to witness armed conflicts and the suffering they bring to countless families and communities, the Holy Father wishes to unite the faithful throughout the world in prayer, imploring through the maternal intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary the precious gift of peace, said Ruperto Cruz Santos, Bishop of Antipolo and Parish Priest, International Shrine of Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage in a circular addressed to priests, religious, and shrine rectors. Pope Leo will lead the prayer that will be broadcast in participating shrines and communities on May 30, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. (Rome time) and 1 a.m. (Manila time) at the Lourdes Grotto in Vatican City.

The major shrines include The Shrine of the Mother of God (Zarvanytsia, Ukraine); The International Shrine of Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage (Antipolo, Philippines); The Shrine of Our Lady of the Rosary (Fatima, Portugal); The Shrine of Our Lady Queen of Peace (Medjugorje, Bosnia and Herzegovina); The Shrine of Our Lady of Lourdes (Lourdes, France); The Shrine of St. Charbel Annaya (Byblos, Lebanon); and the Pontifical Shrine of the Holy House (Loreto, Italy).

In filial communion with the Successor of Peter and in response to the request of the Dicastery for Evangelization, I earnestly encourage all parishes, shrines, religious houses, ecclesial communities, and the lay faithful of the Diocese of Antipolo to participate actively in this prayer initiative, Santos said. The prelate, in the circular, instructed local church leaders to announce the activity and organize communal prayer groups.

Kindly organize the communal recitation of the Holy Rosary according to the corresponding local time and promote broad participation among our people, especially through parish announcements and digital platforms. May this united prayer of the Church become a powerful plea for reconciliation, justice, and lasting peace throughout the world, he said. Let us entrust humanity to the loving care of Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage, confident that God hears the prayers of His people, he added





gmanews / 🏆 11. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Antipolo Cathedral Pope Leo XIV Holy Rosary For Peace Marian Shrines Global Prayer Initiative

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pope Leo XIV’s moral guidelines for AI: On Musk, OpenAI, and the importance of humanityThere is a danger that profit-hungry capitalists will predominate in developing Artificial Intelligence (AI) to make it useful to humanity.

Read more »

Senate minority walks out over ‘railroading’ motion to allow virtual votingToday’s headlines: Senate minority, Bato dela Rosa, Pope Leo

Read more »

UN Rights Chief Welcomes Pope's AI Warning as 'Timely'The United Nations rights chief has welcomed Pope Leo XIV's manifesto warning of the risks of artificial intelligence, urging the world to remain focused on shared humanity. The UN estimates that AI could be worth up to $4.8 trillion by 2033, and the Pope's encyclical is a timely reminder of the need for humanity to come together to address the challenges and opportunities presented by AI.

Read more »

Antipolo Clergy Present Marian Icon to Pope Leo XIV and Call for Global Rosary of PeaceDuring a pilgrimage to Rome, clergy from the Diocese of Antipolo gifted Pope Leo XIV an image of Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage and announced a worldwide "Rosary for Peace" to be held on May 31, urging Catholics to pray for an end to wars and unite in prayer.

Read more »