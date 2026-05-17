Anti-illegal drug operations in Negros Oriental, Bacolod City, and Zamboanga City result in arrest, seizure of suspected shabu worth P7, P6.8, and P13.6 million, respectively

The Philippine National Police (PNP) conducted a series of anti-illegal drug operations in Zamboanguita, Negros Oriental, Bacolod City, and Zamboanga City, leading to the arrest of a high-value individual, the seizure of suspected shabu worth P7 million, P6.8 million, and P13.6 million, respectively. These operations were conducted in collaboration with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA). PNP chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. emphasized the role of citizens in the fight against illegal drugs, the importance of disciplined and intelligence-based operations, and the unreleased of recovered evidence and prepared charges against the arrested suspects.

In Zamboanguita, Negros Oriental, anti-narcotics operatives arrested a high-value individual during a buy-bust operation and confiscated more than a kilo of suspected shabu worth P7 million.

Another operation in Bacolod City led to the arrest of three suspects and the seizure of one kilogram of suspected shabu worth P6.8 million. In Zamboanga City, operatives confiscated two kilograms of suspected shabu valued at P13.6 million from a suspect. The said anti-illegal drug operations were conducted in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

PNP chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. emphasized the importance of the cooperation of citizens in the fight against illegal drugs and the disciplined and intelligence-based operations of the PNP to protect communities from the harmful effects of illegal drugs. He also assured the public that all recovered evidence will undergo proper examination and documentation, while appropriate charges are being prepared against the arrested suspects





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Illegal Drugs Arrest Seizure PNP Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Cooperation Intelligence-Driven Operations Civil Society Humanity Sincere Accountability

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