Anti-Cybercrime Gramin Police (ACG) strengthens investigations and rescues victims from online exploitation

The Anti-Cybercrime Gramin Police (ACG) issued a total of 89 referrals in a period of 10 days, with 67 regular filings and 22 inquest proceedings. The ACG recorded the conviction of 10 individuals in cyber-related cases and strengthened its cyber-patrolling, digital forensic examinations, and the implementation of Warrants to Disclose Computer Data (WDCD). Additionally, the ACG rescued 10 victims from various forms of online exploitation and cyber-related harm.

The Anti- Cybercrime Gramin Police (ACG) issued a total of 89 referrals in a period of 10 days, with 67 regular filings and 22 inquest proceedings.

The ACG recorded the conviction of 10 individuals in cyber-related cases and strengthened its cyber-patrolling, digital forensic examinations, and the implementation of Warrants to Disclose Computer Data (WDCD). Furthermore, the ACG rescued 10 victims from various forms of online exploitation and cyber-related harm. PNP chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. emphasized the importance of adapting to the fast-changing digital world and protecting the public from cybercrime





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Cybercrime Anti-Cybercrime Gramin Police (ACG) Referrals Convictions Victims Online Exploitation Digital Forensic Examinations Warrants To Disclose Computer Data (WDCD) Investigations Strengthening Adaptation Digital World Cybersecurity Charges Policing Chief

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