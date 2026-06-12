Anthropic Plans to Lease and Manage Its Own Data Centers, Seeking Financial Backing from Google

Anthropic, the creator of the Claude Code AI assistant, is planning to lease and manage its own data centers in the United States. The firm has signed more than a dozen preliminary agreements to lease data centers with a combined capacity of over 1 gigawatt, and is seeking financial backing from Google for the lease payments.

Anthropic , the creator of the Claude Code AI assistant, is planning to lease and manage its own data centers in the United States. According to a report by The Information, the AI firm has signed more than a dozen preliminary agreements to lease data centers with a combined capacity of over 1 gigawatt.

This move is part of Anthropic's efforts to expand its computing capacity, which has been driven by strong demand for its Claude family of AI models. The firm is gearing up for an initial public offering (IPO) and has already confidentially filed for a US IPO earlier this month. Anthropic has also been raising funds in recent months, securing $65 billion in late May at a post-money valuation of $965 billion.

This valuation puts the firm ahead of OpenAI, another prominent AI startup. Anthropic's plans to lease and manage its own data centers are also expected to involve a financial guarantee from its backer, Google, which would cover the lease payments. Google has co-designed some of the server chips that Anthropic could use in the facilities and has also planned to invest up to $40 billion in the firm.

However, Google has declined to comment on the reports, stating that it does not comment on rumors or speculation. Anthropic has also not immediately responded to Reuters' request for comment. The move by Anthropic to lease and manage its own data centers is a significant development in the AI industry, as it seeks to increase its computing capacity and prepare for its IPO.

The firm's plans have been driven by the strong demand for its AI models, which have been used in a range of applications, including customer service and content creation. Anthropic's decision to lease and manage its own data centers is also expected to have implications for the wider AI industry, as it could lead to increased competition and innovation in the field.

As Anthropic continues to expand its computing capacity and prepare for its IPO, the firm is likely to remain a major player in the AI industry, with its plans and developments closely watched by investors and industry observers. In the coming months, Anthropic is expected to continue to expand its computing capacity, with the firm's plans to lease and manage its own data centers set to play a key role in this process.

The move by Anthropic is also expected to have implications for the wider AI industry, as it could lead to increased competition and innovation in the field. With its strong demand for its AI models and its plans to lease and manage its own data centers, Anthropic is well-positioned to continue to drive innovation and growth in the AI industry.

The firm's decision to lease and manage its own data centers is a significant development in the AI industry, as it seeks to increase its computing capacity and prepare for its IPO. Anthropic's plans have been driven by the strong demand for its AI models, which have been used in a range of applications, including customer service and content creation.

As Anthropic continues to expand its computing capacity and prepare for its IPO, the firm is likely to remain a major player in the AI industry, with its plans and developments closely watched by investors and industry observers. In the coming months, Anthropic is expected to continue to expand its computing capacity, with the firm's plans to lease and manage its own data centers set to play a key role in this process.

The move by Anthropic is also expected to have implications for the wider AI industry, as it could lead to increased competition and innovation in the field. With its strong demand for its AI models and its plans to lease and manage its own data centers, Anthropic is well-positioned to continue to drive innovation and growth in the AI industry.





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