Anthropic priced its IPO at $83 per share, raising $81.31 billion and eclipsing SpaceX's June listing as the largest stock-market debut on record, valuing the AI company at about $1.5 trillion.

Anthropic raised $81.31 billion in its initial public offering on Wednesday, eclipsing SpaceX's June listing to become the largest stock-market debut on record. The Claude chatbot maker sold 980 million shares at $83 each, above its initial range of $70 to $78 set when it launched its roadshow.

The IPO values Anthropic at approximately $1.5 trillion on a fully diluted basis, including stock options and restricted stock. On a non-diluted basis, the valuation stands at about $1.1 trillion. Anthropic is also raising $26 billion through a private placement at the IPO price, bringing total proceeds to more than $107 billion. Investors in the private placement include AMD, Broadcom, Alphabet's Google, Micron, Microsoft, Nvidia and TSMC.

Also read Anthropic IPO to mint thousands of millionaires

The IPO proceeds could climb to as much as $93.5 billion if underwriters fully exercise their option to purchase additional shares. The deal will earn underwriters led by Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley a $550 million fee, a regulatory filing showed. Shares in Anthropic were up about 26 percent in over-the-counter gray market trading, brokerages IG Markets and CMC Markets said.

When it debuts on the Nasdaq on Thursday, Anthropic will join the trillion-dollar club stacked with Microsoft, Apple and Nvidia. London-based index rebalance analytics firm Intropic estimates passive demand from index-tracking funds will account for about 28 percent of Anthropic's shares offered, roughly $19 billion. The record IPO puts to the test Wall Street's faith in the AI boom, pitting promises of the technology as an economic game-changer against fears of a market bubble and risks to humanity.

Anthropic Joins Trillion Dollar Club

The pricing follows a roadshow that attracted demand several times the number of shares offered despite questions about the company's outlook and its ability to sustain rapid growth as competition intensifies. Anthropic is the first major frontier artificial-intelligence model developer to do an IPO, positioning it to become the sector's benchmark. Its closest rival OpenAI is reportedly eyeing a public listing as early as 2027, with some reports pointing to next year.

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The listing comes as IPO activity has cooled since the summer, with volatile market conditions and rising borrowing costs making it harder for companies to secure attractive valuations. Anthropic's strong demand amid a broader tech selloff offers hope to a sector where euphoria has somewhat cooled in recent weeks. What's interesting is that demand remains so strong despite broader concerns around AI valuations and spending, said IPOX vice president Kat Liu.

It suggests investors are still willing to pay a premium for companies they believe can become long-term leaders in AI. Jake Behan, head of capital markets at Direxion, said before the debut that he viewed the whole week as a referendum on AI. Nvidia gave us a read on the buildout, and Anthropic is about to give us a read on investor appetite for the next generation of AI companies, he said.

The company's growth has been driven by surging demand for its Claude models, particularly Claude Code, its coding agent popular among software developers. Its annualized revenue run rate reached $81 billion as of October 31, up $10 billion from September 30, according to its IPO filing.

Surging Demand Drives Record Revenue

The Claude maker said it had 11,900 customers generating at least $100,000 in annual revenue on a trailing 12-month basis as of September 30, compared with more than 1,500 at the end of last year, underscoring its growing business foothold. But sustaining that growth is becoming expensive. Anthropic spent nearly $9 billion on computing capacity and infrastructure in the first half of 2026, nearly four times the amount spent a year earlier.

It incurred an additional $5 billion in computing costs in the third quarter, weighing on efficiency and reducing revenue generated per dollar of computing capacity. Revenue rose 47 percent in the third quarter to $16.96 billion from the second quarter. The company reported an operating loss of $567 million, compared with operating income of $974 million in the previous quarter.

The net loss narrowed to $23.3 billion from $66.3 billion a quarter earlier, including non-operating items related to bonds convertible into its shares. Anthropic has committed to nearly $900 billion in computing spending with infrastructure partners including Amazon and Alphabet's Google, part of its ongoing expenditures to train and operate increasingly powerful AI models. Its spending commitments also expose the company to risks beyond its own finances.

Heavy Computing Spending Exposes Risks

Anthropic warned in its prospectus that some of its computing providers and infrastructure partners depend on third-party financing and credit support to acquire chips and build capacity. If such financing or support becomes unavailable or more costly, contracted capacity may be delayed, repriced, reduced, or not delivered, Anthropic said in the filing. Investors have grown increasingly concerned about debt-fueled expansion of AI infrastructure, with technology companies and data-center operators borrowing heavily to finance chips, power and computing facilities.

Debate has intensified across global markets over whether the AI boom is veering into bubble territory, with economists, CEOs and political leaders split over its sustainability. Much of the scrutiny has focused on circular financing arrangements. A complicated web of deals between AI companies, chipmakers, cloud providers and investors has raised questions over how much of the industry's growth is being fueled by money circulating within the same ecosystem.

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Some of the demand may simply reflect investors not wanting to miss out on the rare opportunity to gain exposure to a leading AI company, even if its long-term profitability remains uncertain, said IPOX associate Lukas Muehlbauer. Bill Gunderson, partner at GCG Advisory Partners, was more skeptical. Anthropic is a one-trick pony, he said. People compare it with Amazon because even Amazon lost money for several years, but Anthropic won't have that luxury.

They've got to get to profitability soon. Anthropic also faces questions over how it will balance commercial ambitions with its emphasis on AI safety. CEO Dario Amodei has called for the industry to slow the pace of developing and releasing increasingly powerful models, warning that advances in AI could outstrip society's ability to manage the risks. The company warned in its IPO prospectus that AI could behave unpredictably and advance faster than oversight mechanisms, posing potentially catastrophic or existential risks.

Intensifying Competition Challenges Growth

Anthropic will also need to balance growth with calls to slow the development of advanced AI models over concerns that they pose cybersecurity threats and could be exploited by bad actors to target critical government and private infrastructure. Competition is intensifying against Anthropic to be the leading provider of AI tools for businesses.

OpenAI's GPT-6 Astra, its latest flagship AI model, accounted for about 13 percent of enterprise AI spending tracked by corporate expense platform Ramp, compared with about 8 percent for Anthropic's Claude Fable, according to data cited by Reuters in September. OpenAI's annualized revenue run rate also passed $40 billion in July, although Anthropic maintained a lead at the time. The competitive threat extends beyond the handful of companies developing the most powerful commercial models.

More large companies are looking to adopt these models, which can be downloaded and run independently, to rein in AI spending. A recent Capgemini study found that 59 percent of executives at large companies plan to increase their use of open-weight models over the next year as AI costs exceed budgets. Meta Platforms, one of Anthropic's largest customers, has been looking to reduce its use of the startup's models as it develops more AI capabilities internally, Reuters previously reported.

There's going to be other models out there, said Peter Singlehurst, head of private companies at Baillie Gifford, which invested roughly $1.5 billion in Anthropic before its IPO. Our thesis is that the vast amount of value will accrue to whoever is at the frontier. Our bet is that Anthropic has the ingredients. That doesn't guarantee, but means that they arguably have the highest chance.

Chipmakers and cloud companies central to the business have come under pressure in recent weeks due to valuation concerns, mounting AI infrastructure costs and the sudden resignation of Jensen Huang as CEO of chipmaker Nvidia, a key pillar of the industry's growth. The strong demand for Anthropic shares amid a broader tech selloff offers hope to a sector where euphoria has somewhat cooled.

AI technology has boosted economic growth, sparked doomsday warnings and arguably helped usher in a data-center-skeptic Democratic tsunami in the US midterm elections. Investors who once embraced the boom have turned skeptical in recent weeks over concerns that the enormous spending needed to build out the sector and the mounting debt loads may not be justified by the eventual returns.

The buzz has already spilled onto prediction markets, where traders are placing bets on everything from Anthropic's opening pop to where the stock will close on its first day. The listing will also give retail investors a chance to pile into one of the AI industry's hottest names, potentially amplifying swings in the stock as trading begins.