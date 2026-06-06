British actor Anthony Head, known for his roles in 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer,' 'Ted Lasso,' and 'Merlin,' has died at 72 from pneumonia complications, his family confirmed. He was famed for playing Rupert Giles and Rupert Mannion.

Actor Anthony Head , renowned for his roles in " Buffy The Vampire Slayer ," " Ted Lasso ," and " Merlin ," has died at the age of 72, his family announced on Friday.

The British actor, who was the brother of singer Murray Head, was best known for his portrayal of librarian Rupert Giles in the cult US supernatural TV series "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," which aired from 1997 to 2003 and starred Sarah Michelle Gellar.

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of our extraordinary father, Anthony Head," his daughters Emily and Daisy Head said in a statement released to the PA news agency. "He passed away peacefully of complications due to pneumonia, surrounded by his family. It has been, and forever will be, an honour and a privilege to be his daughters, and to have witnessed firsthand the impact both he and his work have had on so many," they added.

Head's career spanned several decades and included notable performances across television, film, and theater. In addition to his iconic role in "Buffy," he gained recognition for his portrayal of the中方 (Note: this word seemed erroneously inserted during generation; it should be "former") owner Rupert Mannion in the acclaimed Apple TV+ series "Ted Lasso," where he acted alongside Hannah Waddingham.

He also appeared in the BBC fantasy series "Merlin," playing the character of the sorcerer Gaius, a mentor to the young wizard. Beyond these major roles, Head had a long history of work in British television, including appearances in shows like "The Sweeney," "Doctor Who," and "Midsomer Murders.

" He was also known for his role in a series of Taster's Coffee commercials in the late 1980s and early 1990s, where he and actress Sharon Maughan played a couple whose romance blossomed over a cup of coffee, making the advertisements a memorable part of UK pop culture. Head's contribution to the arts was widely celebrated by fans and colleagues alike. Tributes have poured in from co-stars and industry figures, highlighting his talent, warmth, and professionalism.

His death marks the loss of a versatile and beloved performer whose work left a lasting impression on audiences around the world. The family has requested privacy during this difficult time





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Anthony Head Buffy The Vampire Slayer Ted Lasso Merlin Rupert Giles Rupert Mannion British Actor Pneumonia Death Sarah Michelle Gellar Hannah Waddingham

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