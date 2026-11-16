Fuel Prices Roll Back on Nov 17: Diesel Drops P3.80, Gasoline P1.50

The Department of Energy announced new fuel price cuts effective Tuesday, November 17. Diesel and kerosene see the steepest declines as global market movements influence local pump prices.

Motorists in the Philippines will enjoy another round of fuel price cuts starting Tuesday, November 17. Oil companies have officially announced another rollback in pump prices across the country.

In an advisory issued by the Department of Energy, the specific reductions were detailed for all fuel grades. Gasoline prices will go down by P1.50 per liter across all available grades. Diesel prices, including the Diesel Plus variant, will experience a larger drop. The cost will decrease by P3.80 per liter, offering significant savings for commercial transport and logistics sectors.

Also read US diesel below $6 a gallon at 2-month low on easing tensions, weaker demand

Kerosene and Diesel Price Reductions Detailed

Kerosene prices will also see a substantial reduction. The price will decrease by P5.80 per liter, providing relief for households and small businesses that rely on the fuel for heating and cooking. These changes are based on movements in the global oil market. The Department of Energy cited ongoing developments in the Middle East as a key factor affecting global supply and prices.

Advertisement

The latest reductions come as the prospect of a diplomatic solution to the conflict between the US and Iran brought down concerns over global oil supplies. This easing of tensions has contributed to the downward pressure on fuel costs.

However, the source added that growing supply disruption worries remain. Attacks on Saudi energy infrastructure and shipping through the Strait of Hormuz have escalated. These security concerns have caused prices to rebound recently, creating volatility in the market. Despite this, the current trend allows for the latest round of price adjustments.

Local Fuel Prices Still High Post Conflict

Still, local pump prices remain substantially higher than before the US and Israel attacked Iran on February 28. The current rates do not reflect the lower levels seen prior to the escalation of geopolitical tensions. In the last full week before the conflict, common Metro Manila prices stood at P56 per liter for RON95 gasoline. Prices for RON91 were at P54.70 per liter.

Diesel was priced at P55 per liter, while kerosene stood at P83.47 per liter. These historical figures highlight the magnitude of the recent price increases. Last week, oil companies implemented significant price cuts as well. They reduced gasoline prices by P16.80 per liter and diesel by P4.10 per liter.

Advertisement

Kerosene was also reduced by P3.70 per liter in the previous adjustment. This recent rollback continues the trend of volatility in fuel pricing. The Philippines imports much of its petroleum requirements as finished products. This makes domestic prices vulnerable to changes in regional fuel markets, freight costs, and foreign exchange rates.

LPG and Kerosene Exemptions Remain Suspended

Regulations on liquefied petroleum gas and kerosene remain suspended under Executive Order No. 125. This order was issued by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in September. The current relief does not cover gasoline or diesel. The exemptions apply only to specific fuel types under the executive order.