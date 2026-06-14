Anne Curtis Embraces Non-Invasive Emface Treatment for Effortless Facial Lift

Actress Anne Curtis shares her experience with BTL Emface, a needle-free, non-invasive cosmetic treatment that tones facial muscles and skin using combined HIFES and RF technology, helping prevent aging signs with no downtime.

ANNE CURTIS together with the BTL Emface machine that gives her the effortless lift which seamlessly fits into her lifestyle. Since the Emface procedure boasts of no-downtime, at 20 minutes for four weekly sessions, "I'm always camera-ready.

I don't miss out on anything," the actress said during the event. The non-invasive, needle-free cosmetic treatment tones the jaw, cheeks, chin, and forehead. Dr. Lisa Mangubat, a dermatologist and dermatologic surgeon who gave a talk during the event, said that it helps prevent skin laxity, loss of muscle tone, and the downward repositioning of facial fat packs, which are common problems of aging.

Meanwhile, Dr. Jonathan Nevin Yu, a dermatologist, who also gave a talk that day, said, "Think of it like a facial workout.

" It uses a patented combination of High-Intensity Facial Electrical Stimulation (HIFES) with Synchronized Radiofrequency (RF) to lift and tone the face by simultaneously targeting both the facial muscles and skin. It increases muscle density, stimulates collagen production, and reduces wrinkles. Mr. Yu of Emface, created by BTL Aesthetics, said, "There's no needles included, there's no cutting involved. There's just a device that treats you.

" While there are other toning devices out there that use RF or ultrasound, he said, "For me, Emface is the only one to combine two technologies in one. " "I've always been someone who's always believed in non-invasive treatments," said Ms. Curtis. "I haven't done Botox. I haven't done fillers - yet.

" "I love that it doesn't take away from what you really look like. It just kind of enhances it and still keep(s) to your core," the 41-year-old celebrity said. "When you reach a certain age, all of these things matter.





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Anne Curtis Emface Non-Invasive Treatment HIFES Radiofrequency Facial Toning BTL Aesthetics Cosmetic Procedure Skin Tightening Muscle Stimulation

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