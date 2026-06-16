Anish Kapoor Returns to Hayward Gallery with Bold New Exhibition

Anish Kapoor presents a major exhibition at London's Hayward Gallery, featuring new large-scale works alongside his iconic sculptures, exploring themes of color, void, and the sublime.

British artist Anish Kapoor is set to captivate audiences with a major exhibition at London's Hayward Gallery , marking his return to the venue that hosted his first solo UK show nearly three decades ago.

The exhibition, which opens in 2024, features a bold array of new large-scale works alongside some of his iconic older pieces, showcasing his ongoing exploration of form, color, and perception. Kapoor, the 72-year-old Mumbai-born Turner Prize winner, is renowned for his ambitious installations that challenge the boundaries between object and void, light and darkness. Among the highlights is 'Descent into Limbo', a massive red and black mass suspended from the ceiling, evoking a sense of descent into an unknown abyss.

Another striking piece is a huge, inflated red PVC membrane that greets visitors at the entrance, its pulsating form creating an immediate visceral impact. Kapoor's use of red, a recurring motif in his work, is deliberate and multifaceted. In an interview, he explained: 'Red, of course, is at one level a color of celebration, but it's also a color of deep darkness, of terror, of fear. As we know, the sublime is wonder and fear together.

So somehow the two live with each other and I'm interested in what red does in those conditions.

' This duality is evident in the exhibition, where shiny mirrored steel sculptures reflect the viewer's image while simultaneously absorbing it into a void-like blackness. The visceral paintings and gory, bloody pieces add another layer of intensity, confronting viewers with the raw physicality of the human body and its vulnerabilities. The Hayward Gallery, part of the Southbank Centre overlooking the River Thames, holds special significance for Kapoor.

It was here, in 1998, that his first major UK survey was held, establishing his reputation as a leading contemporary artist. Reflecting on the upcoming show, Kapoor said: 'What I've tried to do is take on what I did before and take it to some other place.

' The exhibition promises to be a journey through Kapoor's artistic evolution, from his early explorations of pigment and void to his recent large-scale interventions that blur the lines between architecture and sculpture. Visitors can expect to encounter works that challenge their perception of space, scale, and materiality, leaving them with a sense of wonder and, perhaps, a hint of unease





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Anish Kapoor Hayward Gallery Contemporary Art Sculpture Exhibition London Art Show

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