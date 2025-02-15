Anilao Underwater ShootFest 2025 Captures the Magic of the Philippines' Marine Biodiversity

The Anilao Underwater ShootFest 2025, held in the Philippines, showcased the exceptional skills of underwater photographers and highlighted the incredible biodiversity of Anilao, a renowned dive site known for its vibrant coral reefs and diverse marine life.

Anilao , renowned for its breathtaking underwater landscapes, is a haven for a diverse array of hard and soft corals. Situated in Batangas, Philippines , as one of the 19 coastal barangays of Mabini municipality, Anilao captivates divers with its vibrant coral gardens.

Beyond the mesmerizing beauty of corals, Anilao boasts an abundance of fascinating marine creatures, including rhinopias, harlequin shrimp, tiger shrimp, bumble bee shrimp, blue-ringed octopus, mimic octopus, hairy frogfish, bobbit worm, boxer crab, and hundreds of nudibranch species. A recent underwater photography competition, Anilao Underwater ShootFest 2025, unveiled some of these extraordinary creatures seldom documented. This five-day dive event, organized by the Tourism Office of Mabini, Batangas, attracted both novice and seasoned scuba diver-photographers, showcasing world-class talent within the realm of underwater photography. Regie Casia emerged as the winner, crowned “Photographer of the Year.”Underwater photography, the art of capturing images beneath the waves, often involves scuba diving, though it can also be practiced while snorkeling, swimming, or utilizing specialized equipment like submersibles or remotely operated underwater vehicles (ROVs). Veteran underwater photographer and scuba divemaster Danny Ocampo, one of the competition judges, emphasizes that mastering this skill requires years of dedicated practice in both scuba diving and photography. He highlights the distinct challenges of underwater photography compared to its terrestrial counterpart. The aquatic environment, scuba gear limitations, and the need for buoyancy control add complexity. Ocampo stresses the importance of minimizing impact on corals and marine life, considering the precious ecosystem.Participants in the Anilao Underwater ShootFest 2025, including Ivan Manzanares, one of the organizers, showcased exceptional skills, producing world-class digital images and even short films. Manzanares notes the sophisticated equipment utilized by some participants, with cameras valued in the millions of pesos. He praises the dedication of the participants, guides, and spotters in striving for excellence.Manzanares considers Anilao unparalleled among other renowned dive sites, such as Malapascua in Cebu, citing its exceptional biodiversity. He emphasizes the abundance of hard and soft corals, unique critters like diamond squids and paper nodulus, and the challenging black water category, which involves nighttime dives using special lights to attract plankton and capture elusive creatures.Marivic Verdadero Maramot, one of the competition winners, shares her experience as a diving instructor juggling the demands of teaching with the competition. She describes the challenge of finding subjects alone, without a spotter, and diving only when her schedule permitted. Despite the difficulties, she celebrates her triumph, finding it rewarding despite the added pressure





