Angelina Jolie to Speak at 2026 ASEAN Inclusive Growth Summit in Manila on November 11

Angelina Jolie will travel to Manila on November 11, 2026, to speak at the ASEAN Inclusive Growth Summit, joining other notable figures to discuss economic growth and inclusion in Southeast Asia.

Angelina Jolie will visit the Philippines as one of the speakers at the 2026 ASEAN Inclusive Growth Summit, scheduled for November 11, 2026, in Manila.

Angela Jolie Attends ASEAN Inclusive Growth Summit

The Academy Award-winning actress and humanitarian will join leaders from various sectors to discuss economic growth and inclusion across Southeast Asia. The summit is organized by the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth and brings together regional leaders, business executives, and civil society advocates. The event focuses on critical issues of inclusion and economic resilience in the region. Other confirmed speakers include Lea Salonga, Kylie Verzosa, Rajo Laurel, and Department of Trade and Industry Secretary Cristina Roque, among others.

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The Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth announced Jolie's attendance through social media, describing her as a global voice for human rights and humanitarian action. Jolie will participate in a dedicated session alongside Cambodian filmmaker Rithy Panh, titled From Memory to Possibility: Cambodia, Courage and the Power of Staying. The dialogue will explore Cambodia's complex history and examine how trust, community participation, and sustained partnerships drive meaningful social change in post-conflict societies.

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The pairing is particularly poignant given the longstanding professional and personal connections both figures share. Their collaboration extends beyond this summit, rooted in a shared commitment to telling stories that highlight human resilience and historical truth. They previously worked together on the 2017 film First They Killed My Father, based on the memoir of Cambodian author Loung Ung. Jolie's humanitarian work in Cambodia has spanned more than two decades.

Jolies Longstanding Humanitarian Work In Cambodia

Her initial exposure to the nation began in 2000 while filming Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, an experience that eventually catalyzed a deep commitment to humanitarian causes. Her advocacy has primarily focused on supporting communities affected by poverty, displacement, and ongoing conflict. By engaging directly with these populations, she has worked to protect vulnerable groups and amplify their voices on the international stage. Her efforts have concentrated on refugee protection, human rights, education, and combating violence against women and children.

Beyond her regional work, Jolie served as a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees from 2001 to 2012. She subsequently held the position of Special Envoy until 2022, during which time she visited refugee communities and conflict-affected areas worldwide. Her extensive career in advocacy has made her a prominent figure in humanitarian circles. This legacy of service precedes her recent collaborative work with director Rithy Panh and further demonstrates her dedication to preserving historical memory.

The 2026 ASEAN Inclusive Growth Summit aims to address critical issues regarding inclusion and economic resilience across Southeast Asia. Jolie's participation highlights the intersection of entertainment influence and serious humanitarian advocacy, drawing attention to the challenges facing vulnerable communities in the region.