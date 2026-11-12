Angelina Jolie Urges Shift From Aid to Investment at ASEAN Inclusive Growth Summit

Angelina Jolie spoke at the ASEAN Inclusive Growth Summit in Taguig, calling for investment in vulnerable communities and a shift from aid relief to building self-sufficiency.

Angelina Jolie called for greater investment in vulnerable communities during the ASEAN Inclusive Growth Summit in Taguig on Wednesday. The Hollywood actress, filmmaker and humanitarian said genuine development must empower people to become self-sufficient rather than remain dependent on humanitarian assistance.

She spoke about her more than two decades of connection with Cambodia, a country she said has profoundly shaped her understanding of its people, culture and potential. Jolie rejected the idea that Cambodia and similar nations are poor. She said these are rich countries with strong people, brilliant people, rich resources, nature and capacity. She argued that fair treatment from the start would have changed their situation.

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Jolie shares deep personal bond with Cambodia

If they had been given support, and could trade fairly and produce fairly, they would not need that much aid at all. Her relationship with Cambodia also holds deep personal meaning. It was there that she developed a deep appreciation for the country and its culture. It was also where she met her son, Maddox, who was born in Cambodia.

That bond has shaped her view of the region and its potential. Beyond humanitarian assistance, Jolie said she hopes to see more efforts focused on education, livelihood opportunities and developing people skills and capabilities. She said the goal should be a transition from aid relief to real investment. In her words, the aim is for people to take care of themselves, no longer need outside help, and have their independence supported.

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In her closing message, Jolie reflected on service and the joy of helping others. She said she wants a more simple life and that living for others is not a sacrifice but a great joy. She added that she hopes to be part of a beautiful international community and to watch the next generation come together. She also said she wants this generation to be more connected than ever.

Jolie joins filmmaker Rithy Panh for summit

Jolie was joined in the session by Rithy Panh, an Academy Award-nominated Cambodian filmmaker, writer and producer. Both called for greater unity, respect and cooperation across the region. They stressed that poor and vulnerable communities must be included in the region growth and development. The summit placed inclusive growth at the center of the discussion.

Jolie and Panh both emphasized that fair trade and fair production are essential. They said support must go beyond short-term relief and toward long-term investment in people. The message was that independence, not dependence, should be the goal of development. Jolie comments drew on her long experience in Cambodia and her work as a humanitarian.

Summit ends with call for stronger connections

She said she wants to see people empowered through education and skills. She also said livelihoods must be part of the solution. The session ended with a call for stronger connections across generations and communities. The event was held in Taguig as part of the ASEAN Inclusive Growth Summit.