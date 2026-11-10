Angelina Jolie Arrives in Manila for 2026 Asean Inclusive Growth Summit

Angelina Jolie landed at Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Tuesday ahead of the 2026 Asean Inclusive Growth Summit, where she will speak on Cambodia and community-led rebuilding.

MANILA, Philippines - Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie arrived in Manila on Tuesday morning, welcomed by supporters and security personnel at the airport ahead of the Asean Inclusive Growth Summit.

Jolie, 51, landed at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1, where multiple videos of her arrival surfaced on social media, showing the actress walking through the terminal accompanied by security personnel. The actress drew attention for her understated travel outfit, wearing a long brown coat over a white blouse, paired with loose-fitting gray trousers and dark shoes. She carried a cream-colored tote bag and held a mustard-yellow wide-brimmed hat as she made her way through the airport.

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Jolie Arrives For Asean Summit

Her long blonde hair was worn loose. Her arrival comes ahead of the 2026 Asean Inclusive Growth Summit, scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 11, in Manila. The event is organized by the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth in partnership with the Asean Business Advisory Council Philippines. Jolie is expected to lead a session titled From memory to possibility: Cambodia, courage and the power of staying, focusing on community-led rebuilding, post-conflict recovery and long-term development partnerships.

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She will be joined by Cambodian filmmaker Rithy Panh, a survivor of the Khmer Rouge regime who collaborated with Jolie on the 2017 historical drama First They Killed My Father. Jolie directed and produced the film, which was adapted from Cambodian human rights activist Loung Ung's memoir about her childhood during the Khmer Rouge's rule. Jolie's relationship with Cambodia began in 2000 when she filmed Lara Croft: Tomb Raider in the country.

The experience sparked her interest in humanitarian work and led to a long-standing commitment to Cambodian communities. In 2003, she established the Maddox Jolie-Pitt Foundation, named after her eldest son, to support environmental conservation, health care, education and community development in Cambodia. Her acting career includes the psychological drama Girl, Interrupted, for which she won the Academy Award for best supporting actress in 2000. She also starred in films such as Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Wanted, Salt and Disney's Maleficent.

Jolie's Humanitarian And Film Career

Beyond acting, Jolie has spent more than two decades advocating for refugees and displaced communities. She served as a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees beginning in 2001 before becoming a special envoy in 2012. She left the agency in 2022 to focus on humanitarian work through other organizations. Her advocacy also includes displaced populations and the protection of women and children, according to GMA News sources.

The Manila summit will also feature Filipina Broadway star Lea Salonga, fashion designer Rajo Laurel and former Miss International Kylie Verzosa, among other speakers. Organizers said the gathering will bring together representatives from business, government, civil society and philanthropy to discuss inclusive economic growth, digital transformation, financial inclusion and sustainable development across Southeast Asia.